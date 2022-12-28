Our neighbors, children, people who fix our cars, stock our groceries, care for our elderly parents and small children, teachers, farm and dairy workers, hotel and restaurant workers, church friends, seniors, people in poor health and with disabilities—all, deserve access to a safe and affordable home that meets their needs. Yet many of us continue to struggle to find housing we can afford and stay in our homes due to the growing gap between rental prices and income across Idaho. Families are increasingly forced to choose between rent and other necessities.
Nearly 30% of Idaho families rent their homes, many paying beyond their means for housing that often doesn’t meet their needs. Households must earn $39,258 annually to afford a modest two-bedroom home. This does not consider economic differences across the state, including the high cost or lack of childcare options. Idahoans with disabilities and seniors who rely on monthly Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments of $841 for an individual and $1,261 for a couple, and those who rely on Old Age, Survivors and Disability Insurance averaging around $1,600 for an individual, are priced out across Idaho housing markets.
People who have limited income due to low wages, disability or retirement are at risk of eviction when they choose to eat, fix their car, or buy needed prescriptions. We met many Idahoans living in their cars, camping on public lands, couch surfing with friends, family, or bouncing from shelter to shelter during our 2022 community listening sessions. A young man with a disability in northern Idaho spent his days at the library to escape the summer heat. Many people shared their fear of losing their homes because of rapidly rising rents and utility bills. We’ve spoken to countless seniors and people with mobility disabilities who can’t find housing they can get into.
This is one of the “solutions’ that perpetuates the problem. We don’t need more of these programs. It requires people to apply and a bureaucracy to run. We have heat programs, food programs, housing programs, job training programs, health care programs, education programs. All require their own bureaucracies and are dehumanizing to the people who need them. Replace them all with Universal Basic Income (UBI). Let people decide for themselves what their spending priorities should be. Do away with the multiple overlapping bureaucracies that are an industry unto themselves. We have almost 100 years of experience with a welfare state that is not improving the welfare of our neediest people. Let’s fix it.
