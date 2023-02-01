The allegations made against school officials in the recent Richneck Elementary School shooting in Virginia are potentially, if proven to be true, simply outrageous. Yet a clear pattern has emerged in this and other recent school shootings. Simply put, the pattern is one of official incompetence and dereliction of duty at the administrative level and often the law enforcement level as well. Those with the highest obligations, assigned to protect our kids and teachers, records show, keep failing to act in accordance with basic protocols from educational and police training.
Teachers and students are left helpless and in serious danger because many of the school officials and law enforcement officers in these cases refuse or fail to react and often do not follow their own school district safety protocols or active shooter training protocols. On April 20, 1999, the shooting at Columbine High School changed police response to active shooter incidents, and tactics evolved considerably. School policies and training also evolved every year as federal and state officials and industry experts learned more and more from each mass-casualty event in our nation’s schools. The training available to school officials is excellent, and if the lessons learned from our shared horrible tragedies are enacted, taught, practiced and updated on a regular basis, our communities would be much safer and better served.
From recent national tragedies the mistakes and dereliction of duty is evident in major cases we have all heard about.
In the Florida Governor’s report on the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, there was strong evidence of a significant lack of training for students and staff in emergency situations. Confusion about response protocols during the incident led to many more deaths than necessary. The School Resource Officer, an active, fully-armed police officer, reacted to the emergency by setting a perimeter around the area of the shooting and failed to respond while the shooting continued without challenge. Critical active shooter protocols were ignored by the first responding officers. Another security officer failed to react promptly when the shooter walked onto the campus carrying a large rifle in a case.
At Oxford High School in Michigan, on Nov. 30, 2021, a student who displayed clear signs of a threat to others was allowed to return to class by two school officials. He promptly went on a shooting spree. The principal and vice-principal were never involved in this situation. That is a huge red flag. No threat assessment actions were taken by the dean of students or the counselor beyond asking the parents to take their child home, which they refused to do. Teachers had reported threatening drawings and utterances by the student the day before the shooting.
At Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas, on May 24, 2022, school safety protocols were not followed allowing a shooter access to the school. The response by the school district’s safety officer has been widely criticized by experts as no action was taken for an extended period of time. Even finding a key to the room filled with hostages took an alarming amount of time.
Active shooter protocols were again ignored for far too long.
Now at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, there are accusations of horrific non-action by school officials. There, a first-grade teacher was shot after alleged repeated warnings to administration officials who simply refused to act. The pattern is very clear in these and many other school shootings. While there are exceptional training protocols and law enforcement doctrine on how to train, prevent, respond and debrief before, during and after emergency situations, the actions of our people in charge are not aligning to the safety of our kids and teachers. Any school administrator who does not immediately respond to a threat is in clear dereliction of duty. If a teacher or a student uses a word like, “Gun, Weapon, Knife, Drugs, Fight, Bullying, Harassment, Vape” or a myriad of other potential threats, there is no excuse for not responding to the best of your ability and training. If training is lacking, then the superintendent or head of the school is lacking in the most clear objective of any educational institution: safety for all.
Starting with an excellent threat assessment training and team (composed of a large group that represent key personnel, including parents), a school can immediately bring in law enforcement to help protect the school while the assessment is being completed. The threat being student, staff, parent or outside entity should not hinder the immediate response of the group and the isolation of the threat from vulnerable groups. A threat assessment plan is developed and all participants should continue to respond until the threat is deemed to be minimal or is no longer active. Records should be available easily to any school official if further instances occur. This is a proven deterrent to violence in our institutions, and the FBI has trained thousands of school district officials and police nationwide. Community-wide threat assessment teams should always be in place as well.
Practice is also a key element to saving lives. Staff must know how to react in multiple instances. False alarms are excellent training tools and a debrief of the actions taken during a presumed crisis is invaluable. I would much rather see a huge response to a balloon popping in a school than no action taken when a real threat begins to emerge. We cannot point fingers only at the failure to respond to threats in our schools. We must also question what it means to have firearms “secured” at home. Parents must be held accountable when their children can pick up a gun and go to school. A gun that was legally purchased. In Uvalde, reports are that the shooter purchased the weapons just days before the shooting at Robb Elementary when he turned 18 years old. We as a nation must be reasonable when it comes to gun control. Why would a reasonable amount of time for the purchaser to wait be so hard to support? Federal agencies have missed several clear threats in background checks because they too are lacking in attention, resources and time. Just as in the tragedy of 9/11, a lot of different people knew vital information about the terrorists, but either they didn’t talk to each other, or reports of concern were ignored. Reasonable gun control measures, and a solid threat assessment team in a school, including law enforcement, can help prevent or at least minimize a community from suffering the worst of imaginable tragedies.
Fritz Peters was principal of Wood River Middle School from 2005-2020. He served as interim superintendent of the Blaine County School District during the 2020-21 school year. He lives in Sun Valley.
