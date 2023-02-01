The allegations made against school officials in the recent Richneck Elementary School shooting in Virginia are potentially, if proven to be true, simply outrageous. Yet a clear pattern has emerged in this and other recent school shootings. Simply put, the pattern is one of official incompetence and dereliction of duty at the administrative level and often the law enforcement level as well. Those with the highest obligations, assigned to protect our kids and teachers, records show, keep failing to act in accordance with basic protocols from educational and police training.

Teachers and students are left helpless and in serious danger because many of the school officials and law enforcement officers in these cases refuse or fail to react and often do not follow their own school district safety protocols or active shooter training protocols. On April 20, 1999, the shooting at Columbine High School changed police response to active shooter incidents, and tactics evolved considerably. School policies and training also evolved every year as federal and state officials and industry experts learned more and more from each mass-casualty event in our nation’s schools. The training available to school officials is excellent, and if the lessons learned from our shared horrible tragedies are enacted, taught, practiced and updated on a regular basis, our communities would be much safer and better served.

From recent national tragedies the mistakes and dereliction of duty is evident in major cases we have all heard about.

Load comments