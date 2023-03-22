Idaho libraries are currently fighting three bills recently presented in the House and Senate. We are fighting not because we don’t believe in protecting children from age inappropriate materials but because the bills are unnecessary and the consequences of any becoming law would radically and negatively change how public libraries operate.

Perhaps there is a lack of understanding of the role of local library boards and policy. Idaho library trustees take an oath to uphold the U.S. and Idaho constitutions and laws; libraries follow existing laws. Obscenity laws are necessary and important. State laws like Idaho’s rely on a long-standing Supreme Court decision called the Miller Test to determine if an item is actually obscene or whether some portion within it just makes some people uncomfortable. The Miller Test has been used successfully since the 1970s to make sure any limits on a particular item don’t limit overall rights. Board approved policies are followed to select quality, legitimate materials.

Librarians and trustees believe in the concept of age appropriateness. However, the reason public libraries exist is to serve the entire community. To accomplish both aims, libraries are organized by reading level intention. Bill sponsors say they don’t want to punish librarians but simply want reasonable steps to be taken to protect children. Libraries already take reasonable steps. HB227, with input from librarians, was recently presented in the House and would have codified these steps into law. While heard in committee, no action was taken and 227 sponsors were told codifying best practices was unacceptable because that “did not have teeth.” It is clear that punishment is what is desired. Punishing good, dedicated, professionals serving their communities seems to be the modus operandi for today’s legislature. This is what is truly unacceptable.

Load comments