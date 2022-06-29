I join many in Idaho and across the country today in welcoming the high court’s long awaited decision upholding state sovereignty and protecting preborn lives. The decision provides clarity around landmark cases at the center of passionate debate in our country for nearly five decades. This is now clear—the “right” to an abortion was a judicial creation. Abortion is not a right expressed in the U.S. Constitution, and abortion will be entrusted to the states and their people to regulate.
Idaho has been at the forefront of enacting new laws to protect preborn babies. The pro-life bill I signed into law in 2020 will go into effect later this summer.
Today’s decision is the culmination of pro-life efforts to defend the defenseless—preborn babies who deserve protection. It also is affirmation of states’ rights, a fundamental aspect of our American government.
However, we fully acknowledge this monumental moment in our country’s history means we must confront what we know will be growing needs for women and families in the months and years ahead.
We absolutely must come together like never before to support women and teens facing unexpected or unwanted pregnancies.
Families, churches, charities, and local and state government must stand ready to lift them up and help them and their families with access to adoption services, healthcare, financial and food assistance, counseling and treatment and family planning.
We are being called to support women and our fellow community members in extraordinary new ways, and I’m confident Idahoans are ready to meet this responsibility with love and compassion.
Republican Brad Little is the governor of Idaho.
George Carlin said it best:
“These conservatives are really something, aren’t they? They’re all in favor of the unborn. They’ll do anything for the unborn. But once you’re born, you’re on your own. Pro-life conservatives are obsessed with the fetus from conception to nine months. After that, they don’t want to know about you. They don’t want to hear from you. No nothing. No neonatal care, no daycare, no head start, no school lunch, no welfare, no nothing. If you’re preborn, you’re fine, if you’re preschool, you’re fu**ed. They’re not pro-life. You know what they are? They’re anti-woman.”
Governor your record shows that you are pro birth. When it comes to being pro child and pro family, Idaho has a long way to go. To adopt a child in Idaho, a person must be at least 25. How does that work with young girls who become pregnant? We need to support family planning, child care, parental leave and better educational opportunities. We need to hold fathers accountable at least financially. And there needs to be a respect for faith traditions, a separation of church and state.
