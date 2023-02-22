People told me something I’ve never heard before as I was knocking on doors last year: “Stop the crazy!” Voters are concerned about increased extremism and inflammatory rhetoric in the Idaho Legislature: a fear-mongering alphabet soup of acronyms (CRT, SEL, DEI, ESG, etc.), witch hunt task forces, and punitive laws that deliberately defund institutions and can throw ordinary citizens, doctors and librarians in jail.

The results of the 2022 November election appears to have revealed a schism within Idaho’s majority party: long-time traditional Republicans versus a new crop of leaders who advocate an extreme and uncompromising definition of what it means to be a “conservative.” This new faction has begun to aggressively attack the other. Life-long Idaho Republicans are now repeatedly called RINOs (Republicans In Name Only).

These extremists have taken control of the state party. They wrote a party platform that includes absurdities such as taking away your right to vote for your U.S. senator and giving it to the Legislature (repealing the 17th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution), and systematically acquiring gold and silver metal because paper currency has no real value.

