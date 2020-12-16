Hanukkah is here and Christmas is coming. This time of year normally brings joy and connection for Ketchum residents and their families, near and far. We busily wrap and ship presents, send Christmas cards and wish each other the best during this festive time.
But this is not a normal year, as we all know too well. Idaho is currently under modified Stage 2 restrictions, including limitations on gatherings of 10 or more people, and our local mask orders continue. People in our community have shown how much they respect and care for each other through our high rate of mask wearing and commitment to social distancing. Keep it up—there is light at the end of the tunnel!
Yet one central place in Ketchum stands out for its lack of respect for our community: the Ketchum post office. As holiday postal traffic rises, I have been contacted by numerous Ketchum residents and business owners over the past two weeks. They ask why the post office is doing almost nothing to protect its own hardworking employees, and its customers, during this difficult time.
I have spoken with the Ketchum postmaster (who does not wear a mask even after respectful requests), and many of our residents have told me that they spoken with him as well. We have all confirmed that there are no plans to provide outdoor package pick-up, an outdoor mailing kiosk, curbside service or delivery to homes. We all must crowd into the small retail area, to wait 10, 20 or 30 minutes to give them our yellow cards or mail our holiday packages.
This is unacceptable and unlawful under Idaho’s Stage 2 restrictions. The post office is different than bars and restaurants, where we can choose whether to go inside or get takeout. It is different than our local grocery stores, which generously provide curbside service and home delivery. Unlike most of America, we have no choice here in Ketchum—there is no home mail delivery. Instead, we must go inside the post office to send and receive mail and packages that we pay to not be delivered to our homes. In particular, our large senior population relies on the post office to communicate with their families and friends elsewhere.
I encourage our community to contact Postmaster John McDonald at 208-726-5161 and request immediate provision of outdoor/back door package pickup, curbside service and other measures to limit crowding inside the post office for the duration of Idaho’s COVID restriction orders. If you see a violation of the Idaho Stage 2 restrictions, such as gatherings of over 10 people in the retail area, you can also report it to the Ketchum Police Department at 208-726-7819.
Let’s keep our wonderful Ketchum postal employees safe and smiling in their funny Christmas hats. Let’s keep each other healthy and ready for a better year ahead. Let’s insist that our local post office not be the super-spreader of our community.
Amanda Breen is the Ketchum City Council president.
(Editor’s note: The post office does have 6-foot distancing marks in the lobby and Mr. McDonald said he makes “every effort” to stay out of the lobby when he is not wearing a mask.)
Use your common sense, people, or get some education in science!
We like to call it the McDonald Memorial and Mausoleum, finest in the land. Probably has a gold plated toilet in back for him. We pay taxes, postage stamps like the rest of the country. We must pay at least $100 a year to receive mail there in addition. Why should they pay for vehicles and employees to deliver. Multiply how many boxes there times that amount. Old timey Ketchum loved to rub shoulders with their fellow townspeople and visit while driving across town and getting mail. Each vehicle times each post box and you get a lot of pollution. Extortion and they get away with it. Don't even start me on the ridiculous yellow card fiasco.
John is one those Trump loving anti maskers who is only concerned about himself. It's surprising he was even there and not out selling real estate, managing his properties or tending to his cattle. The standing joke in town is "Where's John". You have to wonder what John will do when President Biden will enacts a mask mandate on all federal Buildings. As far as mail delivery in Ketchum, it will never happen as John is too lazy and stupid to figure it out. Hailey was able to get it done a number of years ago all the way out to Triumph so it is possible.
Someone who actually knows John and how little he really cares about anyone else, including the employees.
While the PO in Ketchum has punted in making the building safe, anyone who has been paying attention longer than 5 minutes knows that Breen has been whining about home delivery in Ketchum for longer than she's been on the council.
Not sure if using a pandemic to further one's pet peeve is cool or not? We imagine not.
You raise another issue--why doesn't a town the size of Ketchum have mail delivery? Fedex and UPS come to our homes--why not the service we support with our tax dollars?
If memory serves, Ketchum residents voted for the PO and against home delivery.
Maybe the mass arrival of newbs will turn the tide and kill another nice quirk of living in a "small town."
There is an old expression about a young fellow trying to teach a pig to talk. An older type gently informed him: "Forget it...you'll just get more and more frustrated...and it irritates the pig". So it is with trying to get "know it all
science types" to wear a mask. Crazy thing is that they don't even appreciate it that we're trying to save their ignorant lives...and ours.
Thank you Amanda. Count me among the many who have repeatedly asked PO employees to put on a mask.
Worse, once when I asked an employee to wear his mask while I was picking up a package he proceeded to lecture me about how my mask was ineffective.
We shouldn’t be subjected to this in a federal building!!! Please mask up!
As a lawyer, you should already know that orders/restrictions imposed by government are not laws, therefore disobeying orders cannot be “unlawful”. Laws are enacted via the Legislature. No one should be mandated to wear a mask, including the Postmaster or his staff. If residents are worried about their welfare, they should make their own choices regarding their personal safety and not impose upon others. I’m not here to judge my fellow man and I’ll certainly never call authorities on people as you suggested in your article. Toughen up, Ketchumites!
I don’t have a CHOICE, where I pick my mail....inside the post office....not wearing a mask says you don’t give a * about others
You always have a choice and not wearing a mask doesn’t have anything to do with others, just yourself.
