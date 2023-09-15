A few years ago, I did an experiment.

I had 10 people review different policies about key issues facing our state. There was one condition—they couldn’t see who the legislation was written by. Interestingly, most people preferred the same bills.

Once completed, I shared which legislator wrote them. Participants were surprised they voted for something submitted by “that person.” I ran the same experiment but allowed participants to see who drafted the bill. Sadly, almost no one agreed on a single bill.

Load comments