The city of Sun Valley is hosting an Open House today at 4 p.m. in the Festival Meadow to show plans for “improvements” to the meadow.
The preliminary plans for these improvements show paved parking, paver covered walkways, an amphitheater, permanent toilets structure, extensive landscaping, and, potentially, a water feature.
This development will totally change the view and ambiance of the entry to Sun Valley.
The meadow is beautiful in its own right and cannot be beautified by development as a city park.
I can understand the incredible temptation of an open, undeveloped field when the city has received windfall property tax receipts. Any pro-development councilman or contractor would be salivating at the opportunity to spend millions of dollars to create and landscape a park at the edge of town.
But why? Who benefits? What is lost by developing this park?
Our valley does not need another venue for music. We have the Pavilion, Forest Service Park, Rotary Park, Town Square, and River Run as outdoor venues for music. The Festival Meadow already serves as an outdoor music venue without any development.
The is no need for Sun Valley residents to have a park where they may amble in nature. Walking on paver covered paths is hardly ambling in nature. There are a myriad of hiking trails in Sun Valley.
Who is this park for? Sun Valley residents and taxpayer mostly live on the other side of the Sun Valley Company campus. Are they expected to drive to the park to commune with landscaped nature? If they do the city will provide them with a paved parking space. If the park is not for the residents, then who is it for? As a property-owning taxpayer what do I get from this expense to build and manage a landscaped park?
What will be lost by creating this park? Goal No. 1 in the 2015 Sun Valley Comprehensive Plan is “Preserve and Protect Natural and Scenic Resources, the Environment, and Open Spaces.” The undeveloped meadow is Open Space.
The Festival Meadow is the only large open space for events. The Ketchum Arts Festival, the Sun Valley Wellness Festival, Oktoberfest, the Tour de Force Car Show, the Liberty Theater Child Fair and Rebecca’s Private Idaho all use the expanse of the Festival Meadow. The meadow is used as a staging area for the Wagon Days Parade, in particular the EhCapa Bareback Riders and the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe Dancers.
All these events require a large open space that would not exist once the park is developed.
The Argyros Theater and the Sun Valley Opera use the meadow for performances. Perhaps the planned amphitheater would be used for these performances, but there will be a limit on the number of spectators and the city would pay to build a theater that would be redundant to the existing performance space.
According to Sun Valley City Administrator Walt Femling, the city receives over 100 requests to use the Festival Meadow every year. It is well used just the way it is today. A modest expansion of water and power infrastructure would permit even more uses with a very minimal expense and negligible visual impact.
Developing a park at the Festival Meadow would alter forever the view at the entrance to Sun Valley, but, worst of all, developing that park would forever prevent any other use of that undeveloped space at any time in the future. Once the Festival Meadow is gone, it’s gone for good.
Joni Mitchell said it well, “you don’t know what you got ‘til it’s gone.”
Just say “Whoa” to developing the Festival Meadow.
Tom Cushman lives in Sun Valley.
