Idaho Democrats are proud to be a “big tent” party, welcoming Idahoans from all walks of life, all across the state. We were even prouder to reach a critical milestone this week when we appointed county chairs to the few remaining open seats. This took diligent effort, but it is important to us that every Idahoan has access to a local Democratic Party, regardless of whether they live in a county with 800 residents or 500,000.
Our expanding reach stands in stark contrast to the actions of the Idaho Republican Party at their summer meeting. They considered a slew of anti-democratic proposals to consolidate power and limit voter participation, but one particular order of business brought their infighting to light. It was a resolution to purge the leaders of the Idaho Young Republicans, Idaho College Republicans, and the Federation of Republican Women from their executive committee.
A former leader of the Idaho Young Republicans made a public plea to stop this resolution, calling out the “authoritarian tactics, bullying, and intimidation” he sees in his party. Five Republican legislators wrote a letter explaining how this move would repel young Idahoans. The chair of Idaho’s Federation of Republican Women shared that women are the engine of the party, volunteering nearly 44,000 hours in the past two years. It didn’t matter. In an overwhelming 137-79 vote, the party stripped these groups of their executive committee voting rights.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In