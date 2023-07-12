Even though students may be on summer break, the upcoming school year will prove to be a fateful one for the Idaho school landscape. In case you hadn’t noticed, our schools are caught in the middle of culture war crosshairs. With politics polarized, public discourse becoming toxic, families breaking down, and drug abuse and depression on the rise; many find it difficult to hold onto optimism. It is in this broken ground that extremist views have taken root in the Legislature, on our school boards, and now apparently in the superintendency. One victim in all of this has been our public schools, which have been cast as an easy scapegoat for society’s ills.
Two years ago, I saw a young, left-leaning activist have his testimony to the Senate Education Committee cut off after insulting the committee’s educational background and intentions. A year later, he apologized for publicly denigrating Gov. Brad Little. During that same legislative session, a certain right-wing extremist was removed from chambers after losing his temper and directing vulgarities and threats towards legislators. These actions seemed to have been fueled by anger, anxiety, uncertainty and fear. I often speak with parents who are afraid that our society has lost any sense of shared morality. But if there is any lesson to be learned by what is happening at North Idaho College, perhaps it is a canary in the coal mine that extremist politics are not a viable pathway for leading a school system.
Harvard researchers Edward Glaeser and Cass Sunstein have shown that if we surround ourselves exclusively with people who have the same views as us, we become more extreme. As seen in the documentary, “The Social Dilemma,” the problem with search engine algorithms, Facebook friends, and reading the news by narrowcasting rather than broadcasting means that we’re surrounded almost entirely by people whose views, whose opinions, whose prejudices, even, are just like ours. The market and the state add to this equation by focusing on what columnist David Brooks has called “First Mountain” pursuits of profit, power, and self-interest. I have to wonder how much corporations and special interest groups, in these pursuits, influence our elected officials. By standing aside when this happens to schools, we turn our future over to educational profiteers. Good school systems, on the other hand, work in the realm of cooperation, collaboration, and transparency. Good teachers know that it is not a question of “my kids” vs. “your kids,” but that they are all “our kids.”
