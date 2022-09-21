Between Galena Summit and Timmerman Hill, three libraries make space among the mountains for rugged thinking and roaming imaginations.
The Wood River Valley is served by two publicly-funded libraries, Bellevue and Hailey, and one privately-funded library, The Community Library in Ketchum. Each library hums with conversations: Readers and staff members chat across the circulation desk; toddlers babble along with the books in story time; people joke with each other while they mill around the public printer. Neighbors and newcomers, children and elders, trade news at the front doors and at free educational programs. Folks daydream in the corners.
The biggest conversation, though, is also the quietest: the books themselves, side by side in the stacks, show the world in conversation, over time and across vast distances. The three libraries together offer more than 135,000 physical books (and another 100,000 digital books) in the Wood River Valley, for anyone to use. These books provide a sense of the wide range of perspectives and diverse ways of knowing that have characterized human existence, both close to home and far beyond this little valley in the middle of Idaho.
Any one story can resonate differently with different people at different times. No one book is perfect; the human condition, after all, is not perfect. Any story benefits from being in conversation with others. For example, “Little House on the Prairie” can be in conversation with “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian.” “Gone with the Wind” can be in conversation with “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Beloved.”
We at the libraries are committed to the complex conversations between books, where nuanced ideas can take shape. We are dedicated to wide-ranging collections that can respond to and inspire a wide range of individuals. We believe that this is especially important in rural, remote communities, so that anyone might find stories that help them to feel less alone, and anyone might exercise informed, independent thinking. We want each person to be able to read, and to be free to read what they choose.
The West often is celebrated for its wide open spaces. Our local libraries in the Wood River Valley honor the expansive space of the individual imagination, its capacity for wonder, and its ability to navigate competing ideas. More than 15,000 people borrow books from the valley libraries each year. We work actively to provide a broad field of reading possibilities for all.
A book that unsettles one person may uplift another.
A vibrant library is undaunted by the tensions and frictions between different ideas and perspectives, and a resilient community is strengthened, not threatened, by conversations that reach across diverse points of view.
Life can be rugged. The struggle to be human is different for each of us. Making meaning is hard, life-long work. Library collections are evidence of that struggle, with all its joys and sorrows, dark corners and glowing moments. We think this is cause for celebration, not concern.
The week of Sept.18 is Banned Books Week. We invite you to visit one (or more!) of the Wood River Valley libraries, and celebrate the rugged terrain of the human experience by exercising the freedom to read, fearlessly.
Lyn Drewien is the director of the Hailey Public Library. Jenny Emery Davidson is the director of The Community Library in Ketchum. Kristin Mylar-Gearhart is the director of the Bellevue Public Library.
