Without a doubt this summer was better than it could have been for business in the Wood River Valley. As the COVID-19 pandemic exploded in Blaine County in March and signature events were being canceled left and right, we found ourselves expecting that our community would be a ghost town this summer. We rightfully wondered how our businesses would survive. Summer business certainly exceeded these expectations. However, while some businesses had their best summer ever, others struggled mightily and some closed their doors for good.
This summer was merely the first phase of economic recovery and our continuing recovery faces substantial risks. In recent comments, Fed Chair Jerome Powell talked about these risks.
“One such risk is that COVID-19 cases might again rise to levels that more significantly limit economic activity, not to mention the tragic effects on lives and well-being. Managing this risk as the expansion continues will require following medical experts’ guidance, including using masks and social-distancing measures,” Powell said.
What this means is that it will not be another stay-at-home order that will “significantly limit economic activity.” A resurgence of the virus at the local level will keep guests and visitors away. Locals will voluntarily retreat to their homes and limit their individual economic activity.
The good news is that we have proven we know how to mitigate this risk. The Insights Collective, a pandemic economy think tank composed of tourism industry experts with more than 250 years of collective experience, is reporting 70 percent of those surveyed indicated that health and safety measures being implemented by a destination were the kind of information that would increase the likelihood of travel to a destination.
“The data is pretty clear that potential visitors are very interested in health and safety issues,” according to Chris Cares, managing director of RRC & Associates and an Insights Collective member. Blaine County has demonstrated that we can offer health, safety and a valuable guest experience, and we can leverage that for our local businesses.
Winter is coming, though, and we need to double down on our vigilance. This is not a time to “slack off.” It is going to be harder to watch our distance, avoid large groups and long exposures indoors and in places where distance cannot be maintained. But we can do it. Our physical, mental and economic health (the three pillars of health) depend on it and they are more interdependent now than ever.
“Even if you want to strengthen your economy over the long term, it’s critical to implement firm and proven management practices, otherwise potential visitors’ [and local residents’] safety concerns will not be met,” Cares said.
To guarantee our three pillars of health, we need to be aligned as a community. We need our hotels, restaurants, retail, professional services, nonprofit sector and governmental entities to project the message to residents and guests alike that their health and safety is assured. Economic recovery and success will follow.
Locals will lead the way. Our guests and visitors emulate the local vibe more often than not. Leading by example will help attract like-minded guests and make this whole thing work. We know what we need to do, so let’s not slack off. Let’s protect our winter season—both for ourselves and others.
Blaine Recovery’s Business Working Group is Harry Griffith and David Patrie of Sun Valley Economic Development, Mike McKenna of The Chamber of the WRV, Scott Fortner of Visit Sun Valley, Carol Waller of the Fly Sun Valley Alliance, Sally Gillespie of The Spur Foundation and Bob Crosby of the Sun Valley Board of Realtors.
... and there you have it: "..70 percent of those surveyed indicated that health and safety measures being implemented by a destination were the kind of information that would increase the likelihood of travel to a destination." - Measures such as only allowing kids to attend public schools 2 days a week, and basically shutting down all public school sports teams, so that the tourists feel safe coming and spending. (NB it's OK to keep the private schools open fully w/all sports and travel programs intact. We don't want to alienate the locals with $$ any more than the tourists with $$.
So typical of marketing people like Harry. We'll just message or way to prosperity.
Businesses needs to convince the public that their services are demonstrably safe, period.
This group would do better to do detailed financial analysis of what it takes to make a restaurant safe, multiply that by 90 eateries and give some perspective of the problem your concerned about . Writing a few paragraphs of aspirational jibberish doesn't do anything.
we are booming again with new people moving here everyday with their gobs of city made money that laughs at our prices and pays more willingly.....dont worry harry, your pockets will be lined somehow, someway. keep those hands washed.
There is no one in the Insight`s Collective representing Health Care.
