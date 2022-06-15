We know not everyone will agree, but updated firearms regulations signed into law in New York this week are sensible measures meant to better protect people from becoming victims of gun crimes, not to oppress anyone’s right to own a hunting rifle or keep a pistol at home for personal protection.
In response to recent mass shootings, including one in Buffalo that stole the lives of 10 New Yorkers, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Monday raising the age to purchase a semiautomatic rifle from 18 to 21. Other changes include a licensing system for semiautomatics, much like the one already in place for handguns, and a tightening of the state’s red flag law that allows courts to remove weapons from the home of people determined to be a threat to themselves or others.
It would be an overreaction to argue that these laws are overly restrictive. It would also be wrong to believe that they will completely solve the growing problem of gun violence.
And that’s the key--that there is no one action that can fix this uniquely American problem, and measures like these are not, despite the protests of firearm lobbyists, a threat to Second Amendment rights. No one is proposing to take people’s hunting rifles and handguns away, these are simply efforts aimed at reducing the potential for horrifyingly violent attacks like the one that happened in Buffalo.
An 18-year-old can still buy a bolt-action rifle or a shotgun in New York–and we have no problem with our many neighbors who own those for hunting–but it’s good to see the state taking the lead on the age limit requirement for semiautomatic rifles, and we hope other states see the wisdom of doing the same.
A package of 10 laws involving firearms being signed in Albany is not going to solve the complex issue of gun violence in New York and beyond, but it’s a whole lot better than doing nothing at all, and something certainly needs to be done.
The Auburn (NY) Citizen Editorial Board published this opinion on June 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
I guess I missed the part of the 2nd Amendment that guarantees our right to own only "hunting rifles." These NY gun laws are ILLEGAL. Idiots! The Supreme Court will be overturning this ridiculousness shortly. Explain again how it is legal to "red flag" someone with no due process? A woman "red flagged" her soon-to-be-divorced husband and the police took away his guns. That case already went through court and was found in favor of the husband being denied his due process rights. But that's probably just a little to complicated for the brain damaged lefties to understand. Maybe the Supreme Court will be able to explain it to them. Although that's doubtful too.
Many of NYS's gun laws are unconstitutional, and need to be changed. (SCOTUS is due to overturn many of those laws shortly.) However 87% of crime guns in NY are delivered through the "iron pipeline" from the south where gun laws are lax. NY will never be able to contain the gun violence problem until many other states change their ways. So these additional laws are just lipstick on a pig and done to make people feel good, but will have minimal effect.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In