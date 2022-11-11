Every state in the West has some type of law declaring that its waters belong to the public. But what this means is disputed, and several state supreme courts have had to decide cases that pit streamside landowners against paddlers and anglers.

Recreational users have won most of these cases in the Rocky Mountain states, as courts have decided that public ownership of water gives the public a right to access the state’s waters.

Colorado was the first to put such language in its constitution, and several others followed suit, including Wyoming, New Mexico and Montana. Other states, including Utah, have such language in statutes.

