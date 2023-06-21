There’s been a lively and valuable discussion, albeit intermixed with misinformation, about our new housing initiative in Elkhorn, known as “Jericho.” It’s understandable that any new housing creates questions, and we’re committed to dispelling confusion while sharing our intentions.

Our mission is to support those who desire to live and work in Sun Valley. If you weren’t fortunate enough to buy a home years ago, affording one now is a steep climb. With per-foot home prices in Ketchum and Sun Valley rivaling those in San Francisco and Manhattan, renting is increasingly becoming the primary option. Quality family-sized long-term rentals, however, are a rarity. As a full-time local resident who rents, I am familiar with the challenges of finding such a rental.

We’re developing 19 three- and four-bedroom, market-rate, townhome rentals. Designed to be energy and water-efficient, these all-electric, modern homes focus on wellness and comfort. The mountain contemporary design exudes quality and beauty, offering a sustainable addition to Elkhorn Village. We aim for Jericho to be Sun Valley’s first, but not only, net-zero housing community.

