There’s been a lively and valuable discussion, albeit intermixed with misinformation, about our new housing initiative in Elkhorn, known as “Jericho.” It’s understandable that any new housing creates questions, and we’re committed to dispelling confusion while sharing our intentions.
Our mission is to support those who desire to live and work in Sun Valley. If you weren’t fortunate enough to buy a home years ago, affording one now is a steep climb. With per-foot home prices in Ketchum and Sun Valley rivaling those in San Francisco and Manhattan, renting is increasingly becoming the primary option. Quality family-sized long-term rentals, however, are a rarity. As a full-time local resident who rents, I am familiar with the challenges of finding such a rental.
We’re developing 19 three- and four-bedroom, market-rate, townhome rentals. Designed to be energy and water-efficient, these all-electric, modern homes focus on wellness and comfort. The mountain contemporary design exudes quality and beauty, offering a sustainable addition to Elkhorn Village. We aim for Jericho to be Sun Valley’s first, but not only, net-zero housing community.
Over the past year, we’ve held regular meetings with interested parties and published a website – www.sunvalley-homes.com – for transparency and engagement. Although we’ve received incredible support, some oppose this project. Despite acknowledging the conceptual need for additional housing, an anti-housing group argues against this development within their community. We’ve incorporated considerable feedback, but ultimately, they’ve made it clear that they oppose new housing and make the following claims.
1. They argue that Jericho is too dense. Yet under Elkhorn’s master plan, the commercial lot we’re developing was designed for 44 condo units. Our plan proposes 19 units, a 52% reduction from the maximum permitted.
2. Claims that our long-term rentals will “attract the wrong crowd” and disrupt their “peaceful enjoyment” are fundamentally misguided. The suggestion that renters are somehow less socially acceptable than owners is something we vehemently reject. The future of Sun Valley depends on residents like those we seek to house: those who will enhance the vibrancy, economy, and social fabric of the community.
3. Allegations that we will cause and leave behind damage to city property are unfounded. The bulk of the construction will occur offsite, with materials brought in by standard semi-trucks, not wide load trucks as claimed. We anticipate significantly less disruption than a typical construction project of this size. Adhering to our “leave no trace” philosophy, our local construction firm is committed to leave no trace in the surrounding area.
4. Claims that Jericho doesn’t provide adequate resident parking and exacerbates the village’s parking shortage are misplaced. As acknowledged by the city, our project is “over-parked,” providing 30% more on-site parking than required. The apparent amenity parking shortage pre-dates Jericho and is an issue that needs separate attention by the amenity’s provider, not a private landowner. Previous use of this private lot for public parking doesn’t make it a public resource.
By providing quality long-term rental homes, we contribute to the prosperity of Sun Valley and Elkhorn. Our community’s future depends on more and better housing choices. We value community input and are committed to ongoing transparent discussions with our neighbors. Misinformation spread by the anti-housing group serves no one.
The Planning & Zoning commissioners and staff of Sun Valley diligently reviewed, evaluated all input and ensured compliance with all city codes and requirements before deciding to advance this project. We encourage everyone to visit our website or reach out to us directly as we work together to enhance the community and welcome forward-looking projects like Jericho.
Jordan Jadallah is part of the development team applying to build the Jericho Townhomes in Elkhorn. He lives in Ketchum.
