Human-started wildfires accounted for 84% of all wildfires between 1988 and 2012, tripled the length of the fire season, dominated an area seven times greater than that affected by lightning fires, and were responsible for nearly half of all areas burned. More recent studies put the figure of human-caused wildfires even higher.

The problem is that humans create ignitions when fuels are sufficiently dry enough to ignite and carry fire but when lightning is rare. In other words, humans expand the fire season and multiply fire starts over natural conditions.

Of these human-caused wildfires, 95% occurred within a half-mile of a road. Roads put more people in the forest matrix where everything from an untended campfire to grass fires from hot exhaust pipes can ignite the woods.

Load comments