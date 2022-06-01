Perhaps this is how it all ends: self-government, self-defense, self-control, liberty, unity, family. Perhaps the fate of the nation is to watch its soul die along with the at least 19 students and two adults shot to death last Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. This is us, the American people, on both sides of that gun—and countless other guns on countless playgrounds, shopping centers, streets and homes, killing our children, ourselves and each other. Killing our future.
This is who we are. This is what we have become. We can no longer send our children to school without pangs of anxiety that they will be in the line of fire in what ought to be havens of safety and learning. Nor can we find refuge in churches, mosques or synagogues, or in shopping centers, or at baby showers, picnics or parties. When we feel in danger, we get out our guns. Our guns put us in danger, so we get more.
Abraham Lincoln, in his earliest known public address, said that the still-young United States could never be brought down by a foreign enemy. It was 1838, he was only 28, and the Civil War was still nearly a quarter-century into the future. But he was correct when he told his Lyceum audience that, “All the armies of Europe, Asia and Africa combined, with all the treasure of the earth (our own excepted) in their military chest; with a Buonaparte for a commander, could not by force, take a drink from the Ohio, or make a track on the Blue Ridge, in a trial of a thousand years.’’
No, any danger to the U.S. comes from within. “If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher,” he said. “As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.’’
He was president by the time the nation had its most serious brush with suicide over the question of whether freedom means some people have the liberty to buy, own and exploit others, or whether it instead means all must be free. The Civil War was straightforward, with a clear enemy—even though it was ourselves—that wore different uniforms and could be defeated on the battlefield.
Now it’s not so simple. We are again our own enemies, but what are we killing ourselves for? We don’t even know. We just keep getting our guns, loading them and pulling the trigger. We elect political leaders who promise action, but we never hold them accountable. In any case, the killings continue. This may be the suicide of which Lincoln spoke. This may be why we die, not for a great cause but for a loss of love and respect for one another and the dream that bound our forebears together.
Is this where the American dream dies, not on a battlefield, but in our own homes and schools, by our own hands and the hands of our neighbors?
The Los Angeles Times Editorial Board published this editorial on May 24.
I'm also kind of astounded that the IME allows the comments of C'monsense to see the light of day in this newspaper, but not for the reasons he alludes to. He is exhibiting all the characteristics of incipient dementia.
C'monsense must have been emotionally abused as a child. He strikes me as the kind of person who wakes up in the middle of the night with that fear of being alone and unloved, thrown out of the club, with that archetypal pit in the bottom of his stomach. It's a common denominator with sociopaths who are incapable of empathizing with the families of murdered children, or of evolving emotionally and thinking creatively while being locked in the judgemental hell of their myopic neuroses.
Now the IME is re-printing an op-ed by the LA Times?! Regarding guns in Idaho?! You guys are nuts... or perhaps just well paid by your dem oligarchs (Gates and Soros). We see now that you don't even have to do actual writing in order to get your money. You can just sit back and let Los Angeles do it for you.
The destruction of America is coming from YOU; a corrupt press that refuses to do unbiased journalism. I'm astounded that you even allow my comment to be posted. The number one weapon against our American freedom is the censorship that the media is inflicting on anyone that is not a democrat or approved by Fascist Fauci.
People who have studied the gun issue know full well that the solution is not about taking guns away and overturning the 2nd Amendment rights that our forefathers codified in our Constitution. The solution in this current situation is more complicated and deals firstly, with school security. I find it ironic that you publish a story on this same day about coyote smugglers and human trafficking, yet you want to take away American's rights to defend and protect themselves and their families from these criminals. You should be ashamed in reprinting this Corrupt-California article here. Next you're going to be reprinting a story of how Pelosi's husband has been unfairly targeted for his DUI by biased police officers. You heard it here first, folks.
This must stop. I'm not anti-gun but this way of life is not normal. My son works in a grocery store. I wasn't able to talk with him until After the Uvalde shooting, to let him know I was worried about him after the Buffalo massacre (realizing that was a pre-defined and specific target), and then again after Uvalde. He said he was a little concerned, after Buffalo, but he had had Active Shooter drills all his school career, so he has a "heightened awareness". And actually, he had been more afraid of going to school, than he is of going to work. I do not think he is alone in his "heightened awareness" or perspective. I believe that's his generation and those after him. As one who grew up with guns, used them, knows them, I do not believe for one moment, more guns are the answer - in any argument.
