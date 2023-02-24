Access to the courts and fair legal representation is the backbone of the American justice system. Unfortunately, as the legal community in Idaho well knows, our state is facing a federal judicial crisis caused by an overburdened court system that threatens access to justice.

With too many cases pending before too few federal judges and a court of appeals that is too massive and unwieldy to provide justice in a timely manner, justice for Idahoans is often delayed—and I believe justice delayed is justice denied. For over two decades, I have worked to correct the current imbalance and ensure that Idahoans have access to a justice system that protects their legitimate rights.

I first authored legislation to divide and restructure the massive U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals into two more manageable circuits in 2001, and every Congress since then I have continued to champion the fight to make the court system in Idaho more efficient and manageable by reorganizing the 9th Circuit and creating a needed new judgeship in Idaho. Most recently, Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-ID) and I introduced H.R. 270, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Reorganization Act, and H.R. 269, to authorize an additional district judgeship for the district of Idaho, so that this important issue can be addressed during the 118th Congress.

