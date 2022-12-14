It was with heavy hearts that the Dec. 2 edition of our print publication was pieced together. While our usual production nights can be strenuous, this one felt different. Our usual friendly banter would subside with pauses in conversation as our minds wandered.

These past few weeks have been heavy for our campus.

Some of us broke down the night of Nov. 13, all too aware that Moscow was about to change drastically. Others only recently felt tears in their eyes at Wednesday’s vigil, breaking through the numbness that has clouded our ability to process this tragedy.

