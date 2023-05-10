Since I started my time as chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party, I’ve put a lot of miles on my rig. I’ve crisscrossed the state to attend Lincoln Days, county GOP meetings, and community events.
I’ve also had the opportunity to travel out-of-state for Republican National Committee events. Just last week, I traveled to Oklahoma for the RNC’s spring training.
Like many people in Idaho, I’m loathe to leave our beautiful home, even if just for a few days. But the travel I’m required to do to strengthen our Idaho GOP, like the miles I’ve added in traveling our state, has carried with it a surprising joy.
At the RNC meetings I’ve met and come to know Republicans from all walks of life, representing a real range of perspectives. In our discussions and deliberations, it’s become clear that ours is truly a Big Tent movement and that the fight to protect American jobs, honor the history of the framers and our founding documents, and defend our fundamental liberties is shared by Republicans from across the country.
I’ve learned from Republican leaders in Nebraska about their fight to protect the principles of their state party while growing their presence in areas of their state where Republicans are a historical minority.
And I’ve learned from Republican leaders in Iowa about how they’ve come to build an organization that deploys the skills and talents of the grassroots, rather than just relying on paid consultants or hired political mercenaries.
The RNC meetings are a good stress test for the initiatives and strategies we are using here in Idaho to grow the party and articulate a message that resonates with working men and women. We are proud of our collaboration with the RNC—especially considering that, over the past 10 months, the Idaho GOP continues to exceed all metrics for growth and outreach.
But all of this pales alongside the opportunity to work and learn from men and women who have dedicated a good portion of their professional lives toward ensuring our nation remains a free and prosperous republic. That’s been a real joy and a surprising gift that I’ve gained from my experience as Idaho GOP chair.
As Republicans of all perspectives turn their eyes toward a presidential nomination process, I hope that this surprising joy can inform and inspire our work here in Idaho: to unify the party, empower the grassroots to bring the message of economic and personal freedom to all who are willing to listen and save our republic. The next few months will give us much to debate and to discuss. But our party — from Iowa to New Hampshire — is the best forum for such deliberations. And that should be a source of surprising joy for all Republicans.
Dorothy Moon is the chair of the Idaho Republican Party. She lives in Stanley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Hi Hailey Mom. Truly fascinating how some elements of our society are so diehard in the embrace of child sacrifice. We look back at the Mayans human sacrifice rituals with disgust yet we continue to carry on the tradition to this day. Why do you not respect the rights of the unborn? They are living, they have a pulse and a heartbeat and are actively growing and developing. Why are we, at the state and local level not allowed to have a reasoned discussion on this topic? Why do you so easily look down on those who fight for the rights of those who do not have the ability to defend themselves? Signed, former Dem voter but never again.
Abortion is not an ancient (Mayan) human sacrifice ritual,
Ms. Moon: I have questions. How can you write of "fundamental liberties" while the GOP's policies have stripped women of the most basic right of body autonomy? How can a woman forced to bear a child against her wishes EVER be "free", especially when the likelihood she will ever be "prosperous" is greatly diminished? As you discuss "freedom" and "rights", do you not understand that the most important and fundamental right, before economic, religious or political freedom, is that over one's own body? I wonder if you are joking? Signed, former GOP voter but never again.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In