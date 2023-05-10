Since I started my time as chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party, I’ve put a lot of miles on my rig. I’ve crisscrossed the state to attend Lincoln Days, county GOP meetings, and community events.

I’ve also had the opportunity to travel out-of-state for Republican National Committee events. Just last week, I traveled to Oklahoma for the RNC’s spring training.

Like many people in Idaho, I’m loathe to leave our beautiful home, even if just for a few days. But the travel I’m required to do to strengthen our Idaho GOP, like the miles I’ve added in traveling our state, has carried with it a surprising joy.

