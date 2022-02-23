Billionaires are fun to mock, a last redoubt of the helpless and an acknowledgement that the target is impervious to real harm. Satire, like Mr. Huppke’s (”We must help our beloved billionaires,” Feb. 11) is effective at pointing out the absurd excesses of billionaires like Bezos and Zuckerberg, but, at this stage, it serves only to normalize a belief that their excesses have no consequences. It says that collectively society is powerless to challenge the sequestering of trillions of dollars by a handful of people and corporations. It trivializes and reinforces the culture of disrespect and disgust that is tearing our society apart.
With the climate catastrophe and the 6th great extinction looming, I find the frivolous choices billionaires like Mr. Bezos make incomprehensible. Systems theorists remind us however, that the output of any system is determined by its design, and a capitalist economic system is designed to concentrate wealth. To change how the vast accumulated wealth of billionaires and corporations is invested, to facilitate solutions to pressing social or environmental problems, for example, we must change the design of our economic system. Polls show us that the majority on both sides of the political divide do believe in reform, and we know how to do it. But an intentional campaign to breed distrust of government, weaken regulation and skew tax policy towards the rich and powerful has been so successful we don’t believe it is possible.
It is a tragic fact that when we desperately need to collectively solve existential social and environmental problems, we choose instead to spend our time denigrating each other. We turn any disagreement into an opportunity to build hatred and division. This diverts attention from the very real dangers that confronts us. One scary example that makes this point is the scholar Barbara F. Walter’s book, “How Civil Wars Start.” Walters, who has studied civil wars around the world for the last 30 years argues that all the conditions identified as necessary to ignite a civil war are now present in the United States. Surely even billionaires would suffer from the devastating violence and destruction a rupture like a civil war would cause.
No amount of money will ever buy one security in a world devastated by climate change or bring back one extinct species or ecosystem. Stockpiles of weapons and dehydrated food won’t suffice to keep one safe in a world where millions of climate refugees are fleeing for their lives due to environmental collapse or starvation. The very idea of escape, whether to Mars or a fortress in the wilds of Idaho or New Zealand, is simply a fantasy and another diversion. It demonstrates a profound ignorance of the fact of our interdependence on one other and the absolute necessity for functioning intact communities and healthy natural and human systems that make our lives possible.
Change is possible, but it requires we first agree to care about one another and accept again that there is such a thing as the common good. We don’t suffer from a lack of knowledge, tools ideas or examples, we suffer from a lack of imagination and the will to use it. As individuals we may harbor anger, even hatred for the “other” but I proffer that we all love someone, cherish some place, want our children and grandchildren to be safe and thrive. If we are willing to swallow our pride, suspend our judgements and agree that the welfare of someone else’s children is as important as our own we have enough to start a reconciliation and find our way back to a sane and healthy community.
Kelley Weston lives in Hailey.
