Maine had the largest drop in the percentage of people without health insurance in the country over the past two years. Having more people insured and able to access health care is good for their health, and for the economy of the state.

The drop in uninsured Mainers is due in part to the expansion of Medicaid, the health insurance program for low-income Americans, which is called MaineCare here.

Voters strongly approved the expansion of Medicaid in 2017. That came after then-Gov. Paul LePage vetoed legislation to expand eligibility for Medicaid, which was approved by Democratic and Republican lawmakers, several times. Even after voters approved the referendum to extend the government insurance program to more Mainers, LePage still refused to implement it.

