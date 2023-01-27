We have a lot of reasons to be thankful right now if you rely on water for your livelihood, your community or for recreation in Idaho, no matter whether you’re a farmer, rancher, water manager, angler, river rafter, power boater and more.

First, we’ve had a good start to our mountain snowpack this year. It’s great to see snowpack values in excess of 140% of normal in some Snake River tributary basins that have been in a drought position for several years in a row. I’m talking about the Big Lost Basin, Big and Little Wood Basin and others.

We’re just nudging 100% of normal snowpack in the Upper Snake right now. We’d like to see that grow to 120% by the end of April to ensure a close-to-normal water supply for the Snake River Basin. Reservoirs were drawn down to near empty levels by last fall, so we really need Mother Nature to keep sending rain and snow our way this winter.

