In his opinion of July 27 Idaho Mountain Express (“Essential metals come from essential mining”), Ryan McDermott, as CEO of Konnex Resources concluded his discussion of the importance of copper mining by asserting that domestic production, “...guarantees some of the world’s most highly regulated environmental and social protection.”

While I agree that the United States does have significant environmental standards, we do not have any regulations dealing with the social and economic impacts on local communities that are forced to address massive growth from major mining projects with no available revenue sources to support that effort.

For example, in a recent presentation to the Mackay City Council concerning the proposed Phoenix Copper Project, McDermott suggested that there would be little impact on the city. In the Plan of Operation (POO) the company states that, “impacts to municipal services and governmental facilities in Custer (and assuming Butte) County would be minimal.”

