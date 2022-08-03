In his opinion of July 27 Idaho Mountain Express (“Essential metals come from essential mining”), Ryan McDermott, as CEO of Konnex Resources concluded his discussion of the importance of copper mining by asserting that domestic production, “...guarantees some of the world’s most highly regulated environmental and social protection.”
While I agree that the United States does have significant environmental standards, we do not have any regulations dealing with the social and economic impacts on local communities that are forced to address massive growth from major mining projects with no available revenue sources to support that effort.
For example, in a recent presentation to the Mackay City Council concerning the proposed Phoenix Copper Project, McDermott suggested that there would be little impact on the city. In the Plan of Operation (POO) the company states that, “impacts to municipal services and governmental facilities in Custer (and assuming Butte) County would be minimal.”
However, in the same POO the company predicts that there will be 145 mining jobs created and 376 induced jobs such as restaurants, retail shops, auto services, teachers, construction workers, and city and county employees as a result of growth. Based on data from past mining projects, of these 521 jobs around 360 would reside locally. The Census estimate for Mackay 2021 population was 517.
A sudden increase of 360 new employees/residents will put an exceptional burden on local community housing and services. Many new employees will come with families that would more than double the existing population. While some workers and their families may choose to live in Challis or Arco, or even Custer or Blaine County, the bulk of the new residents will likely live near or in Mackay.
If it takes five city employees to service the existing population (not including fire and law enforcement), then doubling the population will require a significant addition to that employee base. Housing, roads, schools, hospitals, social services, fire and public safely will all be challenged and strained.
The bottom line is that transplanting that many people into the rural communities of the Lost River region will create more than a “minimal impact.”
Our sophisticated environmental standards need to be balanced by equally sophisticated social regulations that protect communities like Mackay from the impacts of big mining projects. We are also working with 150-year-old mining law that has never been revised. That revision is long overdue and should include these protections.
Tom Blanchard is a former Blaine County commissioner. He lives in Bellevue.
