With the 2022 legislative session now in the rearview mirror, we, as legislators who are also mothers, would like to share our perspective on a bill that received incredibly biased media coverage during the session: House Bill 666 (H666).
Material that is too sexually-graphic to be posted on YouTube, printed in newspapers, or distributed to legislators on the floor of the Idaho House is harmful to children and should not be available in sections of libraries designated for minors. Explicit sexual content grooms children for abuse and re-victimizes those already abused. Unfortunately, materials available to minors in Idaho libraries (which were brought to the Idaho House in conjunction with hearings on H666) were undeniably obscene and clearly met the legal definition of “material harmful to minors” as defined in Idaho Code 18-1515.
In fact, these materials could not be distributed to adult legislators on the House floor and, when an Idaho legislator attempted to post them on YouTube along with an explanation of the bill, YouTube, which is anything but prudish or backward, required the images to be removed. Screenshots of card catalogs and examples of literature from libraries around the state verified the presence of these pornographic materials in library sections designated for minors.
Under existing Idaho law, it is a misdemeanor to disseminate “harmful materials” to minors without parental knowledge and consent. Newspapers, advertisers, filmmakers and even YouTube are all subject to this law. They comply with Idaho’s obscenity law in a variety of ways, including distinguishing what is and is not appropriate for general distribution, restricting access to obscene content based on age, providing film ratings, etc. However, current law exempts schools and libraries from compliance. H666 would have removed the exemption, providing minors with the same protection in schools and libraries that is provided in every other location.
Yet, recent headlines and editorials made emotionally-charged, sensationalized claims about H666, including that it was “censorship,” “book-banning,” and a violation of “First Amendment rights.” The truth: There is no First Amendment right to disseminate obscene materials to kids. H666 would have required libraries to follow the same rules everyone else already follows! The intensity of the argument made in order to protect a supposed “right” to provide sexually explicit material to minors was astonishing and disappointing.
Initially, the Idaho Library Association (ILA) also fueled the panic, claiming that H666 was aimed at “criminalizing” librarians. Others claimed that H666 was unnecessary because no obscene materials were available to minors in libraries. Of course, if there is no problem with obscene materials in libraries, no librarian could or would be “criminalized.” Unfortunately, there is a problem. We have no interest in jailing librarians; we also feel strongly that those unwilling to support efforts to safeguard minors should not be working in libraries that serve Idaho children.
Fortunately, even though the Idaho Senate refused to address the issue, the ILA, the Idaho Commission on Libraries, and the Idaho House of Representatives concluded the 2022 legislative session by issuing House Resolution 23, which affirms the value of our state obscenity law in protecting children and our common commitment to prioritizing the protection of children. Under House Resolution 23, a working group is formed consisting of legislators, the Idaho Library Association, and our state librarian from the Commission on Libraries. We appreciate the commitment and engagement of the library community. Over the interim, this working group is committed to fine-tuning a legislative policy proposal ensuring that children and families can enjoy visits to Idaho libraries without being assaulted by obscene and harmful sexual content.
Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt of Eagle represents District 14 in the Idaho House of Representatives. Rep. Julianne Young of Blackfoot represents District 31. Both are Republicans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Pearl-clutching puritans sponsor bill 666?
Ozzie and Harriet in 2024!
Other than the fact that this is entirely made, a lie, to stir up its feeble minded base along with pedophilia running rampant and critical race theory, read what he author does to provide evidence of this "grooming". "Material that is too sexually-graphic to be posted on YouTube, printed in newspapers, or distributed to legislators on the floor of the Idaho House " So, shes the only person who has actually seen the horrific sexually-graphic material and the legislators haven't seen it and just take her word for it, her supporters must be really stupid and that's the deal, they are.
The Far Right religious fascist have no bottom when it comes to lies and slander, next they'll becoming after racial minority and other religions.
I think this thinking goes farther back than today's diversions, it goes to Idahos being 38, but once 48th, in education. When the public is so poorly educated it's easy to feed them lies and bigotry. The worse states for education are all Far Right red states,12.
The Far Right have nothing to offer, so they resort to throwing children on the fire.
The temperance movement 2022.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In