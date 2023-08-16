We can’t wait to start a new school year with you, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 30! Your team in the Blaine County School District has been working hard all summer to prepare for an incredible school year. Our facilities have seen significant improvements, thanks to your generous support in the approval of the August 2022 Plant Facilities Levy. And, our teachers and administrators have been working hard to align our curriculum and instructional practices. We do have a small request for you, so that we can maximize your student(s)’ success this year.
Many years ago, when I was teaching fifth grade, I used to ask my students a simple question. “What percent of the calendar year do you think you spend in school?” Initially, students would respond with answers like “80%.” Then I would remind them that they are not in school on weekends or holidays. The answers changed slightly to numbers closer to 60%. Then, they would work the math problem. It’s a fraction, in which we divide the numerator by the denominator. The numerator is, on average, 1,000 hours. The denominator is the number of hours in a year, which is 8,760. In order to preserve the surprise, I won’t spoil it. We can all do the math. Invariably, the result was surprising for every single one of my students. The request that we have is simple, and it can only be done by the family. Here are the top five strategies used by families to maximize the success of their student(s):
1. Prioritize Quality Sleep: The brain doesn’t stop learning when we fall asleep. In fact, many cognitive connections are made when we are sleeping. Create a routine that is consistent. Students need a consistent time to fall asleep and a routine that is calm and relaxing. Screens should be avoided 30 minutes before bed time.
2. Nourish for Success: Nutrition plays a vital role in learning! The brain represents only 3% of the bodies’ total mass, but it consumes 30% (“10 times its proportional share”) of all the protein, glucose and oxygen we consume. A balance of lean protein, fruit and vegetables is key to learning.
3. Open Communication: Maintaining open and supportive communication is critical. Key to healthy communication is listening. Many years ago, I interviewed a potential counselor. The question I asked her was, “What would a colleague describe as your greatest strength?” She responded, “I think a colleague would say my greatest strength is my ability to listen.” I followed, “How do you define a good listener?” She replied, “I think good listeners listen as if their mind could change.” It’s important that we listen to our children and students in ways that assure them they have been heard. We won’t always agree, but hearing our children and students helps them feel supported and builds their confidence.
4. Celebrate Progress: Our children will grow so much this year! Let’s celebrate their progress in objective ways. There’s a difference between saying, “good job” and saying, “I saw that you studied for the math test every day for more than a week. You really earned that “A”!
Together, we can create an environment that sets your student up for success! Thanks for helping us leverage the 7,760 hours outside of school. You are going to make the difference and we will succeed because of it.
Jim Foudy is the superintendent of the Blaine County School District.
