Dear Families,

We can’t wait to start a new school year with you, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 30! Your team in the Blaine County School District has been working hard all summer to prepare for an incredible school year. Our facilities have seen significant improvements, thanks to your generous support in the approval of the August 2022 Plant Facilities Levy. And, our teachers and administrators have been working hard to align our curriculum and instructional practices. We do have a small request for you, so that we can maximize your student(s)’ success this year.

Many years ago, when I was teaching fifth grade, I used to ask my students a simple question. “What percent of the calendar year do you think you spend in school?” Initially, students would respond with answers like “80%.” Then I would remind them that they are not in school on weekends or holidays. The answers changed slightly to numbers closer to 60%. Then, they would work the math problem. It’s a fraction, in which we divide the numerator by the denominator. The numerator is, on average, 1,000 hours. The denominator is the number of hours in a year, which is 8,760. In order to preserve the surprise, I won’t spoil it. We can all do the math. Invariably, the result was surprising for every single one of my students. The request that we have is simple, and it can only be done by the family. Here are the top five strategies used by families to maximize the success of their student(s):

