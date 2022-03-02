The city of Ketchum is developing a Housing Action Plan in collaboration with a Housing Task Force comprising a cross-section of community members. Actions being analyzed include rental assistance, incentives for converting to long-term rentals, preserving existing affordable housing, homeownership assistance, new housing development, and zoning changes. To ensure adequate funding for these actions, the City Council is considering putting the Local Option Tax (LOT) on the May ballot.
A massive shortage of affordable homes county-wide
Ketchum’s affordable housing need for the next 10 years is estimated at between 660 and 980 homes. This need could be met through a combination of new construction, stabilized rentals, and conversions to long-term rentals.
We estimate the county-wide need over the same period to be between 4,700 and 6,400 units. Given the magnitude of need, regional coordination is occurring in parallel with Ketchum’s efforts.
The greatest need is for low- and middle-income households
Our workforce primarily consists of low- and middle-income households and our economy is very much supported by workers earning low-income wages (under $45,355 per year or $23 per hour). Low-income renters are most affected and continue to be the most vulnerable to housing instability. Many are a small emergency away from experiencing homelessness. A survey of over 1,100 participants valley-wide found that 1% of our population is already experiencing homelessness.
Sixty percent of local renters live in unaffordable housing, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income on housing costs. Compounding the problem, Ketchum lost 335 long-term rentals between 2010 and 2019. This is without accounting for pandemic acceleration when Ketchum’s population grew by 25%, compared to historical 1% annual growth. To address this need, programs under consideration are focused on low- and middle-income households. Actions could include providing rental and down-payment assistance and incentivizing long-term rentals.
Only upper-income households can really afford the ‘market’
Given current housing sales and rental prices, market-rate housing is only affordable for upper-income households. Median (market) Ketchum rent is only affordable to households earning more than $107,000 annually ($100,000 for the County). Ketchum is contemplating zoning changes to support a variety of housing options for a range of incomes.
There are no silver bullets; funding is required to make housing affordable
Zoning changes do not make affordable housing development feasible on its own. Those changes must be paired with subsidies, and for new development, land. Leveraging government-owned property for housing development is one of the only mechanisms available for new affordable construction to financially pencil. This tactic is best practice nationwide and is successfully implemented by other comparable destination cities, many of which are actively buying land within city limits for this purpose. There are five publicly owned parcels in Ketchum that could have new mixed-income, affordable housing. The survey indicated strong support for all five locations as well as supporting city acquisition of other property.
A regular revenue stream could support our housing needs
Ketchum’s LOT could help finance the Housing Action Plan. However, permitted uses for LOT revenues do not currently include housing, and revenue is already allocated to public safety, capital improvements, and other community resources. Ketchum’s City Council is considering a ballot measure for May 17, to ask if voters (a) support housing as a permitted use for LOT funds and (b) support increasing the LOT tax rate on lodging (hotels and short-term rentals), liquor by the drink and building materials (except when used for affordable housing). An increase in LOT on retail purchases is not being recommended at this time. Should the LOT vote be approved by voters, the Housing Action Plan would be updated annually with public input.
We need to hear from you
Get involved by attending the March 7 City Council meeting on the Local Option Tax. Visit ProjectKetchum.org/Housing-Matters/ to see trends, updates, engagement opportunities, and data sources. Please let us know what you think!
Carissa Connelly, City of Ketchum Housing Strategist
Tim Carter, Idaho Mountain Builders
Mary Fauth, Executive Director, Blaine County Charitable Fund
Matt Gorby, Community Member
Gretchen Gorham, Small Ketchum Business Owner
Brooke Pace McKenna, Director of Operations, The Hunger Coalition
Kristin McMahon, Social Change Communications, The Hunger Coalition
Sarah Michael, Chair, Blaine County Housing Authority
Herbert Romero, Founder, PROJECT.O.O.L.S & PARTNERS
Susan Scovell, Chair, Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency and local architect
Naomi Spence, Associate Director, The Hunger Coalition
Dave Wilson, Wilson Construction
I'm on the task force but couldn't sign it. The IME made me pay for an ad to explain why. There are several others on the Task Force who also did not sign it. We are not a consensus yet. But I do think Ms Connolly is doing her best. She is hosting another meeting for us today.
