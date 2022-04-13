In the April 6 issue of the Mountain Express, a letter was presented by Dr. Keith Sivertson (“Consolisate, plan, then build”) regarding the upcoming bond question in the May election concerning a new fire station for the Wood River Fire Protection District (WRFPD). While Dr. Sivertson is entitled to his opinion, he does not have the full story. Allow me to fill in the blank spaces for the public.
As one of three Commissioners for the WRFPD, I have been on the inside seeing how the large question of consolidation of the District and the Hailey Fire Department has been playing out. When I was considering running for this commissioner’s seat, the Mountain Express quoted me as saying I wanted to find out why this had been a topic of discussion for more than 20 years, yet had never happened. One of the early Hailey City Council meetings I attended where consolidation was an agenda item, a letter was submitted, signed by 18 Hailey firefighters in support of consolidation. I thought then that at last, this could finally happen. But I was wrong.
After being seated as a commissioner, I was placed as a member of the Joint Powers Board, a group comprising the Fire District, Hailey, and the Ambulance District. This group meets to coordinate the relationship between the parties concerning Mutual Aid Agreements (MAA), and the topic of consolidation. While the MAAs work seamlessly, the consolidation talks fell flat. In 2011, the consulting group ESCI recommended to all parties that consolidation was the wisest move for all, and WRFPD has always been in favor of this. However, the political will in the city of Hailey has not allowed this to move forward.
Dr. Sivertson should perhaps direct his ire at the city of Hailey. He should also note that the North Valley Fire Departments are not consolidated, but work collaboratively as we do at present. His comment that the WRFPD would demand the Ambulance District to contribute to the cost of the new Station has no basis to even comment on.
With ever more growth in the county, as we all know, the need for first responders will only increase. The District has been on pace to exceed the previous year’s call rate by nearly 20% each year for the last several years. With the superb leadership of Chief Ron Bateman, WRFPD has managed four person staffing for a very large percentage of time, where two people staff Station 1 in Hailey, and two people staff Station 3 south of Bellevue. Average response times are averaging about six minutes per call. That is amazing, given the geography of the South County.
What is at play here, is that in November, the ballot measure failed by a very small margin. We have a second bite at this apple, as the deal made with the property owners, The Life Church, allows us this second opportunity to secure the bond. Should this bond vote fail again, that agreement collapses. The settled upon site, on Empty Saddle, just off of North River Street, by Albertsons, is not a perfect location, but perfect should not be the enemy of good.
If we miss this chance, and the property is lost to us, there is not another suitable location in north Hailey should this be attempted again in the future. Any land costs are going up, as are construction costs, so any future measure will only be for a greater sum.
The WRFPD currently operates out of two old and inadequate fire stations in Hailey. No matter what the consolidation picture looks like in 20 years, the fire engines, ambulance and personnel who respond to your emergencies will need somewhere to operate out of. The new station will be built big enough to fit any future configuration of the South Valley fire departments. Our current stations will not meet the need 20 years from now. They barely meet the need now.
Asking to tax yourself more money is a tough call. The citizens of our northern fire district neighbors did that, and look what they have, and they should be proud. They are set for the next 50 years. Let us do the same.
Dennis Kavanagh is a Wood River Rural Commissioner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I thank Mr. Kavanaugh for expanding on how the taxpayers in Blaine County are poorly served by elected officials protecting their “silos” of public safety.
The 1400-1500 voters in the Wood River Fire Protection District now know in greater detail why they are being asked to shoulder a $25M/25-year burden. I thank them.
They also know that the $1.2M WRFR receives from the Blaine County Ambulance District is only a one-year commitment. Mr. Kavanaugh has now publicly committed to not asking for increased funds from the Ambulance District resulting from this bond expense. This commitment is important because in the last budget cycle WRFR unilaterally increased their staffing at the station south of Bellevue and then demanded that the Ambulance District pay a substantial portion of that cost.
This week individual agencies are requesting funds from the county (federal American Rescue Plan funds) to place additional radio towers to fill in their communication dead spots. The county should be planning, building, and maintaining a communications system for all public safety providers in Blaine County.
We taxpayers foot the bill when our elected officials can’t agree on the greater good.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In