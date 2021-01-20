Two weeks ago, we all watched as rioters, vandals, insurrectionists, and terrorists invaded our nation’s capital. You didn’t have to look closely to see that alongside “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirts, confederate flags, QAnon signs, and racist and xenophobic slogans was an abundance of thin blue line patches, posters, and flags. They were everywhere, plainly visible on rioters when they broke barricades, smashed windows, threatened lawmakers, disrupted democratic proceedings, vandalized Senators’ and Representatives’ offices, injured scores of law enforcement officers, and killed a member of the Capitol Police force by beating him with a fire extinguisher.
For these reasons and many more, the thin blue line symbol is no longer acceptable as an emblem appropriate for police officers to wear publicly. It is no longer a symbol of solidarity with and among police. The symbol’s ties to White supremacists and fascist extremists have been amply reported for years now and it is well known that it used and understood to convey often racist opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement. And now, after the events of Jan. 6, it’s taken on a more dangerous layer of meaning, a meaning we can no longer perpetuate. We simply cannot broadcast our support for police as the “thin blue line of defense” against a mob when the mob itself is displaying the symbol.
So let’s not buy the lie that the symbol is innocent. Whatever its imagined or original intent, the thin blue line no longer traces a fragile boundary between (a largely White) police force and (the always darker-painted and racialized) chaos. We need to recognize that it is now a symbol of anti-democratic, vigilante violence rife with racist connotations.
To anyone who says these are “just words,” please recall that Kyle Rittenhouse, who has been charged with first-degree homicide for killing two peaceful BLM protesters and injuring a third in Kenosha, Wisc. last summer, was obsessed with blue line justifications of vigilante violence long before he raised his rifle to shoot his fellow citizens. Words and symbols matter. They condone acts, and in this case those acts are increasingly very, very dangerous.
And to those who would say, “That’s not what I mean when I display the thin blue line symbol,” please realize that you’re not in control of that symbol’s meaning. For comparison, no one can claim the confederate flag is solely a symbol of state’s rights. We need only look at our nation’s long history of racist violence in the name of that flag, and how it was flown in Charlottesville in 2017, and how it was carried by insurrectionists through Congress in 2021, to demonstrate its capacity as a symbol of hate. Likewise, the use of the thin blue line symbol now carries a surplus of meaning beyond whatever benign intention a neighbor or a police officer may claim in displaying it. We need to admit that it’s currently associated with and used by White supremacists, rioters, vandals, insurrectionists, and terrorists who are broadcasting their intentions to do harm.
So what am I calling for? If they haven’t already, I am calling on all Wood River Valley law enforcement agencies to do what many other police departments across the nation have already done, which is to ban all displays of the thin blue line symbol from public-facing uniforms, vehicles, offices, and materials. I am asking for this to happen now. Right now. Not after months of hand-wringing. Not after deliberations where “good people from both sides” get to weigh in. I am calling on our peace officers to be brave in the face of extremist pushback, to show us—all of us—that our police officers and sheriff’s deputies do not stand with those who use that symbol for hate and fear, regardless of what an individual officer or staff may intend when they wear it. I am asking for our men and women charged with protecting us to show us that you understand this historical moment. Make it clear that our police forces are instruments of justice and safety, not intimidation and dog-whistle White supremacy.
I’m grateful to our local police, particularly Chief England and his officers in Hailey, for the work they do every day to serve and protect us. Their kneeling at the corner of Bullion and Main during the inspiring and uniting racial justice demonstrations last summer remains a powerful symbol of our local law enforcement’s commitment to our diverse community. Now, we need that message once again. Demonstrate that you are on the side of peace and service to your community. No one will be afraid if you don’t wear that symbol, but many will be if you do. It’s time to let it go.
Eric Toshalis is an education researcher and consultant. He lives in Hailey.
I suppose the american flag will be next? It was carried by rioters into the capitol and hung on a pole used to attack an officer. Where will you stop calling for the cancelations?
