“Division.” It’s a word you hear everywhere these days, from media outlets to the halls of the Idaho statehouse. We’ve been led to believe that collaboration is impossible, and the two sides of the proverbial aisle have nothing in common.

But as we’ve traveled around District 26 as candidates for the Idaho House and Senate, we’ve found that Idahoans have a great deal in common. And while their perspectives might differ in some significant ways, above all else, Idahoans want representatives who will listen to them, learn from them, and find solid solutions to the challenges that our state and district face. They want representatives who put the needs of the people first—who take their cues from the ground up, not the top down.

As an incumbent representative and former mayor, Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, understands the importance of allowing local governments to make their own decisions for the good of their communities – and how the Idaho Legislature’s increasingly tight leash has made it increasingly difficult for municipalities to provide necessary services to citizens and small businesses. As mayor of Bellevue, Ned worked with his City Council and staff to complete robust public works projects and line additional projects up for the future, at no additional taxpayer cost. When he was appointed to fill House Seat A, Ned continued his work to empower local governments and allow families to decide for themselves how to grow and thrive, free from burdensome government restrictions.

