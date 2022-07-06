This Fourth of July, we celebrate the 246th anniversary of America’s independence.
On July 4, 1776, our forefathers put into writing their faith in liberty, justice, and the belief that all are created equal.
Today, centuries later, those ideals remain under the laws of government and in the eyes of the Lord.
This Independence Day, we will experience the continuation of our forefathers’ hopes.
We will hear it in the high school marching bands playing proudly in hometown parades.
We will see it in the stars and stripes of American flags displayed in local business’ windows, hanging on front porches and waving in the hands of our children.
We will celebrate it as fireworks ignite the sky in blasts of red, white and blue.
Our nation has taken great strides in the unceasing quest for “a more perfect union” since 1776. It is not just the responsibility of the government to undertake this task, but that which every American citizen carries.
We must defend our Constitution, be engaged in our community and the democratic process, and respect the law and the rights, beliefs and opinions of others. These are our prescribed duties as American citizens, but our responsibilities run much more profound.
Idahoans are a prime example of how kindness, benevolence and love can empower a community to grow stronger and more hopeful. By advancing these acts and expanding opportunities for success and access to aid, we are ensuring the blessings of liberty for generations to come.
In the words of former President Theodore Roosevelt, “It is not what we see, but what our children are to see.”
Just as Idaho’s beautiful creeks, streams and tributaries collectively flow into the Columbia River, we too can unite under our shared goal of a stronger future for our state and nation.
We want our children and grandchildren to witness the power and glory of this country in its fullness. To do that, we must be unified. Because any act—good and bad—plays a role in shaping the future of the land.
As we celebrate Independence Day, please join my family and me in rededicating ourselves to the America our Founding Fathers envisioned. America: a country where we believe in the dignity and rights of every person. America: a country based on freedom and equal justice and led by a government that is by the people for the people.
God bless the United States of America. And God bless the great state of Idaho.
Republican Brad Little is the governor of Idaho. He wrote this opinion piece prior to Monday’s holiday.
(1) comment
"On July 4, 1776, our forefathers put into writing their faith in liberty, justice, and the belief that all are created equal" This is a joke right!
