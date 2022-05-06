Any American of voting age who values the right to privacy protected by the U.S. Constitution needs to rise up from their comfortable lives and demand that state legislators, members of Congress and U.S. Senators preserve that right for every American woman in every state in America.
Any American who believes that they should be able to live by conscience, not coercion, should rally to preserve abortion rights in every state in the nation.
The U.S. Supreme Court is reportedly on the verge of overturning the case of Roe v. Wade, which made abortion legal nationwide. This legal bombshell will ignite a political civil war that again will put women and their families in harm’s way until the right to abortion is re-won.
With nearly half of the states with abortion bans ready to be activated, women’s right to control the path of their lives will be under siege.
Biology will again become destiny. Banning abortion will inflict lifelong economic and emotional damage on women and families without the major financial resources needed to obtain an abortion in states or nations where it would remain legal.
The high court’s decision in Roe v. Wade made abortion legal in 1973. The Mississippi case now before the court bans abortion after 15 weeks. A decision to uphold that law will open the floodgates for rollbacks of other laws premised on a right to privacy.
Idaho just put a law on the books that would ban all abortions after six weeks with no exceptions for rape or incest or threat to the life of the mother. This is often before a woman even knows she is pregnant. It also would allow a woman’s relatives—or their rapist’s relatives—to sue any doctor or medical provider from whom she receives an abortion and to receive a $20,000 reward and legal fees for a successful lawsuit.
If the high court overturns Roe v. Wade, the shredding of other privacy rights could follow.
States could end up in charge of matters including contraception and the rights of same-sex individuals to marry. They could override other privacy protections for medical records in which everything from treatments for mental illness to sexually transmitted diseases are listed.
If states can force women to bear children and to enable criminal prosecution against them and medical service providers, what else can they force them to do? To work for less than male counterparts? To work for free? To settle for unequal education and job opportunities? To be dismissed from jobs when they become pregnant? States could embark on an anti-woman field day.
The pending decision is wrong on multiple levels. It would roll back women’s rights in America 50 years to a time when women faced naked gender discrimination in education, sports and employment. The “pink collar” rule for female employment was no joke. “Women may not apply” rules were rampant. This was reality.
Young adults and those in their 30s, 40s and 50s should ask their older friends and relatives what it was like for them and their parents before Roe.
Then, they should register to vote, join vigorous campaigns against this legal and social travesty and vote for candidates who support legal abortion within sensible limits and who will support a federal law to make it so.
Whether or not to get an abortion should be left to the conscience of an individual in consultation with family and medical providers. It should not be a matter of criminal prosecution—or gender persecution.
Primary elections are this month. Every voter of every ilk should insist that candidates state their positions on abortion and other privacy rights plainly.
Voters who support candidates or incumbents who favor eroding the right of privacy created by the many provisions in the U.S. Constitution will find that it comes back to bite them.
It will not be pretty.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
It’ll be a lot prettier than millions of dead babies.
Funny how liberals only want personal autonomy when it comes to the right to murder their own children.
Welcome to the discussion.
