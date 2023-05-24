As someone who has worked in education for more than 25 years in Idaho, I have always looked forward to the high school graduation season and the sense of excitement and promise it brings. It’s hard to top the joy and satisfaction that comes with seeing a son, daughter or grandchild walk up to the podium and accept their diploma.

But this milestone also brings another realization. The commencement ceremony is a reminder of just how incredibly fast time flies and how quickly our children and grandchildren grow up and move on to higher education and pursuing their career dreams.

In my new role as Executive Director of IDeal, Idaho’s 529 Education Savings Program, my goal is to help parents – especially those just beginning that journey – and grandparents take full advantage of the time and opportunity to financially prepare their loved ones for continuing their education after high school.

Load comments