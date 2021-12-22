Idaho is consistently in the top five states for our very low unemployment rate. For four straight months, Idaho’s labor force has grown, and Idahoans are working. Our success shows that limited government regulations, low taxes, and responsible government lead to more opportunity and prosperity for our citizens. On behalf of the people of Idaho, I also want to express deep appreciation for our Idaho businesses for your continued dedication to making Idaho a great state and supporting your communities. Congratulations, Idaho!
Gov. Brad Little
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In