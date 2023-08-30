Rep. Lauren Necochea

Rep. Lauren Necochea

Access to clean water and protection from extreme weather aren’t luxuries. They are a matter of survival, both today and for future generations. This is top of mind as Idaho faces blistering record-breaking temperatures and potential water shortages. But when it comes to addressing our changing climate, too many politicians have been content to kick the can down the road indefinitely. It is especially true in Idaho where the Republican supermajority has responded by ignoring and often denying the problem.

Fortunately, Democrats are acting on the truth that addressing climate change is necessary and goes hand-in-hand with building a thriving economy.

Last week was the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, a decisive move to build our economy out of its pandemic slump by stimulating job growth and raising wages. But it did much more, making the biggest strides in our nation’s history toward protecting our climate future. The legislation makes crucial investments to tackle the climate crisis and strengthen energy security while creating jobs — despite every Republican in Congress voting against it.

Load comments