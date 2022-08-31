The Idaho Legislature must revamp its confusing abortion laws so that pregnant women and doctors know what medical care is permissible and what is not. The U.S. Supreme Court has turned the abortion issue over to lawmakers, so it is vitally important that our laws provide clarity. Otherwise, women could die or suffer grievous harm, and doctors could go to prison for providing life-saving care.

Idaho currently has three laws on the books: (1) a total abortion ban that makes it a felony, with a mandatory minimum prison sentence of two years, for anyone to perform an abortion, (2) a law prohibiting an abortion after detection of a fetal heartbeat and (3) a Texas-style bounty law that gives family members of the fetus (including a rapist’s relatives) the right to each recover a minimum of $20,000 from an abortion provider.

All of these laws were sloppily drafted, with little or no input from medical doctors. No attempt was made to reconcile federal legal requirements that doctors must provide emergency care to prevent serious harm to the woman. Now the Legislature must clean up the mess it created.

