As America’s second fastest growing state, Idaho’s student population continues to grow. This comes as little surprise for any of us that visit schools in our fastest growing communities. You see it in the hallways and in the lines of traffic as parents let their children off for school in the mornings. From 2012-13 to 2021-22 our K-12 student enrollment grew from 264,760 to 319,159—a net gain of 54,399 students.

Census projections for the next decade expect this growth to endure. It is expected that Idaho will have to educate more than 37,400 new K-8 students by 2030. Ada County alone is expected to add an additional 24,622 K-8 students by decade’s end. This is a shockingly large number when one considers the Boise School District, our state’s second largest school district, educated 23,362 pre-K-12 students in 2021-22. In short, accommodating Ada County’s student growth means building another Boise School District worth of buildings.

District school officials know this facility challenge well, and officials in Coeur d’Alene, Middleton and Vallivue are still licking their wounds from their voters rejecting their bond issues earlier this week. They will surely need to return to the voters for additional runs at passage. Some may also need to scale back their hopes and expectations, but the reality of demographics means more schools have to be built.

