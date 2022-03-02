Sometimes you wonder if certain members of the Idaho Legislature have even read the Idaho Constitution. For all their pronouncements about honoring and faithfully following the U.S. and Idaho Constitutions, they pay precious little regard to them when passing legislation that fits their agenda.
Legislators have ignored their duty under the Constitution to adequately fund public education, while proposing to divert public funds to private and parochial schools. A voucher scholarship bill, House Bill 669, would provide taxpayers’ money for private and religious schooling in direct violation of the Idaho Constitution.
Legislators have consistently ignored their mandate under Article IX, Section 1 of the Idaho Constitution: “to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.” In 2005, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled that the State had violated this mandate by failing to provide adequate funding for public school facilities. Idaho officials ever since have acknowledged that the state is not in compliance with the constitution.
Furthermore, two sections of the Idaho Constitution prohibit the use of state funds to support religious schools. Article IX, Section 5 says: “Neither the legislature nor any county, city, town, township, school district, or other public corporation, shall ever make any appropriation, or pay from any public fund or moneys whatever, anything in aid of any church or sectarian or religious society, or for any sectarian or religious purpose, or to help support or sustain any school, academy, seminary, college, university . . . controlled by any church, sectarian or religious denomination whatsoever. . .”
House Bill 669 was introduced last week by the House Education Committee. It would provide taxpayer money to parents for “scholarships” to send their students to private schools. That would provide a backdoor around the prohibition in Article IX, Section 1 because of a recent decision of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Court ruled in 2020 that if a state provides public money for private schooling, it may not deny paying for religious schooling. Chief Justice John Roberts stated: “A State need not subsidize private education. But once a State decides to do so, it cannot disqualify some private schools solely because they are religious.”
Because of the effect of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, the Legislature could subvert the Idaho Constitution by simply passing House Bill 669. If that bill is approved by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Little, the Idaho Constitution will have in effect been changed by legislation rather than by a two-thirds vote of the Legislature and a vote of the people.
If the sponsors of this voucher bill want taxpayers to pick up the tab for private and religious schools, then they should be honest and go to the people of Idaho and ask them to repeal Article IX, Section 5 of the Idaho Constitution. That’s what the Founding Fathers intended and that is the legal and right thing to do—not undermining the constitution by a simple law.
It is hard to comprehend that the Legislature would even consider the idea of diverting taxpayer money to private and parochial schools when it has repeatedly failed its constitutional obligation to adequately finance our public education system. If House Bill 669 passes, it may be time to test the Legislature’s fidelity to the Idaho Constitution in the court system.
Jim Jones is a two-term Republican Attorney General and a retired Chief Justice of the Idaho Supreme Court. Rod Gramer is President and CEO of Idaho Business for Education.
This is a little confusing. You claim to want Idaho to abide by the Constitution, but then you are berating Idaho for taking a potential action that you just said the Supreme Court ruled was constitutional. Which is it? No doubt we have issues about funding public schools, but after this covid fiasco with our local School Board kicking all students out of schools and making them wear masks when their risks of infection were ZERO!, we can't trust these bureaucrats with anything, let alone our $$$ or our children's well being. I didn't used to be for vouchers, but now I understand that parents need an alternative choice to these communist teachers' unions autocratic dictates. This is a capitalist country. Equal competition. The competition that vouchers would enable might help the entire educational system. I don't know that for sure but it might be a good idea to try because as we are today, this public education system is completely broken and corrupt.
This guy is an attorney, so should know that the US Constitution trumps the Idaho Constitution. That being said, this is a sad state of affairs. And it's not just the Legislature that has ignored the state constitution. As we shall see in the future, it looks like the City of Ketchum has done the same.
