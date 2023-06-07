Congress has an opportunity to make meaningful and needed change in securing our borders while at the same time delivering the workforce Idaho’s farmers desperately need. These changes need to go hand in hand. Failing to secure our borders leaves American families abandoned to the threats of drug trafficking and terrorism that have increased since President Biden took office. Failing to undertake comprehensive immigration reform leaves farmers without a secure and legal workforce and distracts border patrol agents from tackling the real threats to our security. Idaho families, farmers, and communities face the consequences of failing to address these problems every day, and we must find the political courage to make real, lasting change on border security and immigration reform.

Securing our borders must be the first thing we tackle. We must, for example, stop the flow of fentanyl and other dangerous substances into our country. The Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) has seized over 14,000 pounds of fentanyl coming across the Southwest border—enough to kill 3.1 billion people—and yet this deadly drug continues to pour into our country. Idahoans are living out the terrible consequences of our failure to secure the border. I was heartbroken to learn recently about a family in Lewiston who lost their son after he purchased what he thought was OxyContin from an unknown source. The pill turned out to contain enough fentanyl to kill six people. I wish this story was an outlier, but similar stories of young people dying from accidental fentanyl overdose have become tragically common. In Idaho, the number of overdose deaths involving fentanyl has doubled in the past year.

We can’t sit by while young people die and communities are torn apart with grief. That’s why I recently supported H.R. 2, Secure the Border Act, which strengthens our borders and closes existing loopholes in President Biden’s ineffective immigration policies. Among other things, H.R. 2 would increase the number of Border Patrol agents and deploy stronger border security technology. The failure of President Biden and Democrats to act on these issues has left Americans less secure.

