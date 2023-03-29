Idaho made headlines this week when Bonner General Health announced it would discontinue labor and delivery care. The hospital came to this decision because their providers are leaving our state as “the Idaho Legislature continues to introduce and pass bills that criminalize physicians for medical care nationally recognized as the standard of care.”
Throughout Idaho, maternity care is becoming increasingly difficult to access, with longer drives for women in labor or experiencing pregnancy-related emergencies. The risk continues after arriving at a hospital. Doctors, facing civil litigation and prison time for preserving the life of patients, have been outspoken about the dangerously restrictive language of our state’s abortion ban. Even if they act in life-threatening circumstances, providers can face prosecution and the challenge of proving death was imminent. This causes needless delays in care while providers wait until the patient’s condition worsens so medical intervention is defensible.
This should be a wake-up call about the dangerous consequences of one of the most extreme abortion bans in the nation. Instead of making changes, Republican lawmakers are doubling down. They just demonstrated they will not take even the most meager action to make Idaho safe for doctors and patients.
On Monday, a paltry bill related to providers’ concerns was introduced. HB 342 would have kept in place five-year prison sentences for doctors and nurses, cash bounties for family members of rapists, and the ban on abortion even when it protects the health and future fertility of the patient. But because the bill created an exception that would allow providers to protect the patient’s life without the risk of prosecution, the hardline extremists that drive abortion policy in Idaho became incensed. Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon stepped into the fray with an eleventh-hour action alert encouraging committee members to block the bill. The bill was abruptly pulled from the agenda minutes before the scheduled hearing.
This tactic from a party boss is new and frightening. She likely rationalizes it because the official Idaho Republican Party platform would criminalize abortion even when it is necessary to save the patient’s life, as in ectopic pregnancy. The platform is more than a terrifying philosophical statement. It is now driving legislative decisions and putting lives at risk.
Republican legislators are turning their backs on mothers in additional ways. Idaho’s Maternal Mortality Review Board, which helps our state analyze maternal deaths and develop prevention strategies, was up for renewal this year. Republican representatives blocked the renewal of the board at this pivotal moment. The board demonstrated that postpartum care helps prevent maternal deaths. A bill to extend postpartum coverage also died.
One thing is clear. We cannot rely on the Republican lawmakers who created this mess to fix it.
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, is the Idaho House of Representatives minority leader.
My brilliant, ambitious, hard working daughter and her friends with similar attributes at WRHS have repeatedly said to me over the last year: We want to go to a college in a state where women have rights. Our state gov't's bribes to get kids to stay in state at our already-mediocre institutions are meaningless to this cohort. Social Darwinism at work here. But I'm sure Idaho's anti-choicers aren't worried. They prefer their women dumb and pregnant, and if a lot of those babies don't survive because much of our competent medical caregivers have left the building, well that's just "God's will", right?
