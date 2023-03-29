Rep. Lauren Necochea

Idaho made headlines this week when Bonner General Health announced it would discontinue labor and delivery care. The hospital came to this decision because their providers are leaving our state as “the Idaho Legislature continues to introduce and pass bills that criminalize physicians for medical care nationally recognized as the standard of care.”

Throughout Idaho, maternity care is becoming increasingly difficult to access, with longer drives for women in labor or experiencing pregnancy-related emergencies. The risk continues after arriving at a hospital. Doctors, facing civil litigation and prison time for preserving the life of patients, have been outspoken about the dangerously restrictive language of our state’s abortion ban. Even if they act in life-threatening circumstances, providers can face prosecution and the challenge of proving death was imminent. This causes needless delays in care while providers wait until the patient’s condition worsens so medical intervention is defensible.

This should be a wake-up call about the dangerous consequences of one of the most extreme abortion bans in the nation. Instead of making changes, Republican lawmakers are doubling down. They just demonstrated they will not take even the most meager action to make Idaho safe for doctors and patients.

