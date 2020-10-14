“Courage, awe, respect, precision, patience”: These were the virtues that Hemingway honored in the hunter. From his perspective, hunting was a way to explore our humanity and man’s relationship to nature. This community values his words, and we believe that the vast majority of Idaho hunters view hunting through his eloquent lens.
For the hunter, Hemingway is ever-present. Among most hunters, there is thoughtful planning to go out into the breathtaking Idaho wilderness and take animals honorably and ethically.
In Ketchum, Sun Valley, Hailey and Bellevue city limits, hunting is prohibited. That is because hunting close to where people live is inherently unsafe.
For this reason, and for those of us who live outside the city limits, hunting season can bring an impending dread. In neighborhoods such as Hulen Meadows, Gimlet and Rainbow Bend, we hear gunshots at night and quickly text neighbors: “Did you hear that?” “Was that shot close to you?” “Sounded like it was on the river?”
Every year those of us who live outside city limits worry about a stray bullet. Or an arrow. In Hulen Meadows seven years ago, a hunter shot at elk from his truck in broad daylight. Terrified kids in a loaded school bus witnessed the entire scene from across the street.
This September, a majestic bull elk was shot by bow in Gimlet and Rainbow Bend, by two different hunters, on two different days, in two different locations. There were many witnesses, given that neighbors only had to look out their windows. Even though this occurred near homes, it was “lawful hunting,” but it was certainly not safe.
You know where this is going. The shots we worry about are not from the hunters described by Hemingway, which comprise the vast majority of hunters in Blaine County. They are from people who want an effortless “hunt.” They brag on Facebook about how “easy” it is to get a rack in our neighborhoods. Of course, they don’t admit to their friends that it’s “easy” because these elk are habituated to people. It’s “easy” like shooting an animal in a petting zoo would be “easy.” But it’s not honorable. And again, it’s certainly not safe.
One day, they will accidentally shoot a child or a beloved pet. That is why in Blaine County, Ordinance 4-2-1 was passed, which states that you cannot shoot within 1,000 feet of a dwelling. This was smart and it protected us. However, the Idaho Legislature quickly “gutted” this ordinance. Hunting is still lawful, as long as there is private property permission, no matter the distance. We understand that Idaho is not advocating for hunting near people’s homes, but the state law, which overrules our local ordinance, does not forbid it.
To be clear, the County Sheriff and the Department of Fish & Game have been our allies and they are truly sympathetic to the situation, but this stuff happens fast and the incidents are becoming too common.
We don’t have a call to action yet, but we do hope you share our safety concerns. We live in neighborhoods with children, grandparents, friends and pets. With hunting season upon us, we are worried. The hunters, with no allegiance to Hemingway’s honor code, will be back. And they have no apparent concern about the residents who live nearby.
Should anyone feel at risk of being accidental game in their own neighborhood?
This guest opinion was submitted by representatives of the Hulen Meadows HOA, Gimlet Masters Association and Rainbow Bend HOA.
I think before we use Hemingway as a presedence for ethics and gun safety, we should remember all of the animals he hunted in Africa that are now extinct and endangered because of hunters like himself. Also, take a look at his gluttonous harvests of animals in the area. And before we discuss gun safety, with Hemingways name, we should remember that he shot himself in the head with a shotgun. I think these concerns may arise from people who do not understand the fundamentals of hunting. Don't like activities in the Idaho mountains, then maybe the Idaho mountains arent for you...
Also, if you're worried about your children getting shot, you again don't understand the fundamentals of hunting and should probably be more worried about your kid getting mauled by a lion.
Shooting a bull elk with a compound bow while inside a gazebo in Gimlet is not hunting.
Out of state licenses are always sold out! They need to manage it better and reduce the amount of hunters.... not to mention up the price of a license for both hunting and fishing so Fish and Game can afford to hire more help. They have a difficult time patrolling the state.
Hunting in or near neighborhoods is illogical and extremely dangerous. I hunt and would never take the risk of hunting near homes. But this is happening, it is happening right now and it needs to stop or someone will get hurt. To address a few snarky comments to the Op Ed, I have lived here 35 years.
The Bull Elk was shot on 9/23 in the morning. He walked around Gimlet with the Arrow in him for a couple hours. He somehow was able to remove the arrow. The Elk was seen for hours afterwards running and playing. He was killed that same evening on 9/23. The 2 hunters then trespassed onto private property to remove the bull elk.
Take pictures call Fish & Game and report it.
This guy followed an elk just across a highway and shot it badly, only wounding it and couldn’t finish the job ethically. And some of you are arguing participation trophies for poachers and lazy cheats. Real hunters don’t do this. This guy, being the horrible shot he is could easily have hurt a person or a pet. No true hunter does this. Bow hunters, especially, stalk in the backcountry because the hard work is as much the accomplishment as the trophy and meat. Anyone arguing otherwise has an ulterior motive. This is common sense. No hunting near neighborhoods.
I see that the poacher with multiple accounts has made it here already. Ask any upstanding, decent hunter and they’ll tell you the same. Bow hunters I know stalk in the backcountry and work hard for the kill. That’s what makes it an accomplishment, the work and skill that went into it. This guy followed an elk out of a neighborhood, just barely across a highway and wounded it with a badly shot arrow. Didn’t even get a clean kill. Pathetic. I bet you people making excuses for what happened are the same people who would raise hell about a trophy being given to someone who didn’t remotely earn it...
Sunday afternoon our beloved Rico was run over and killed by hunters driving too fast out Quigley Road. They would not slow down when flagged to do so. They barely stopped long enough to allow my husband to get our dog out from underneath their tires. Then they sped off. Heartless. Remarkable lack of civility and care. Several trucks heading out the road drove way beyond any sensible speed. A truckload of hunters were shooting their shotguns into the land trust field just next to the new home development. Right next to hiking trails, bike trails, people walking on the road. If people don't have the common sense to wait till they get to their hunting area to shoot a gun or drive like a maniac, they have no right to our lands near home developments. Nothing will bring back our darling pup. This was just a few minutes out of a Sunday. Hunting season has just started. This has to stop.
The recklessness of their behavior resulted in such heartbreaking tragedy. The added insult was the complete lack of compassion and inability to take any responsibility. The mindless arrogance to come into our community, steal the life of beloved Rico and then heartlessly drive off? I hope karma bites you hard you MF!
A friend and I were right there with our dogs also. The dog moved from the side of the road and was sitting in the road. We were pleading/yelling for the driver to stop which he could have easily done - but instead he let the car roll forward then stopped. The man was so close to reaching his dog and still the truck rolled forward.
A person in the back, of the dual cab white dodge pickup with 11 JEE on the license plate, opened the door after the man had brought his dog out from under the car. The man was standing right by the open door with the dog in his arms.
I thought they were going to give him a ride to the vet or at least back to his parked car, but no, the door shut and the pickup took off.
The truck didn’t skid to a stop - that would have showed he tried. The truck rolled forward slowly ... an extra few feet. It was senseless.
License plates ? What county ?
Why hunt in neighborhoods? If you're a "real" hunter, go out into the wilderness away from our communities to hunt. Hunting near homes is dangerous. That bull elk walked around for two days wounded. It could have easily charged someone. And it ended up dead in a neighbor's backyard. I heard they came home to it being butchered by two hunters in their yard ... without their permission. That is totally outrageous. And to the person that said this sounds like whining, it's the hunters who stalk animals in our neighborhoods that are the you know whats! No hunting in neighborhoods!
Hemingway was a drunk who shot himself. Might want to leave him out of this convo.
There is not "legal" hunting at night. Guess along the river, the gunshots at 11:00 PM must be target practice. Poachers hunt at night.
Move into the City if you are that concerned.
And why did you move here ??? Whaaaaa waaa waaa
Nobody hunts and shoots at night.
not legally, anyway. There are many gunshots at night along the river, esp during hunting season.
(it`s called spotlighting)
ahhhh just what we needed most now......the "what if" crowd. #eyeroll
