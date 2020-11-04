For over 26 years, the Wood River Land Trust has worked to protect, restore and enhance the treasured open spaces of our valley. That effort has never been more pressing than it is today. Because of the unprecedented growth caused by our new “Zoom Town” economy, the remaining open spaces are under greater pressure than ever before. The Land Trust has long strived to protect areas before they are lost—through partnerships, collaboration, community support and perseverance.
There are few remaining riverfront parcels in the north valley that are open to the public. Places like Warm Springs Ranch and the Sun Peak Preserve (Hulen Meadows pond) need our protection if we are to restore river function, protect habitat and maintain our connection to nature that we all treasure as a community.
The Land Trust’s efforts within the city of Hailey have helped protect over 3 miles of river frontage and 450 acres of contiguous open spaces that ensure corridors for wildlife, create places to celebrate family and add to our sense of pride of place. The Land Trust was instrumental in creating the Howard Preserve in Bellevue, which has become another beloved greenway, with popular swimming holes in the summer and community events like the Haunted Forest (in non-COVID times).
We need to double our efforts today to ensure these places are not merely protected from development but are appropriately enhanced and made available for our community and visitors to value and enjoy.
The vision we have for the Sun Peak Preserve touches on all three elements of the Wood River Land Trust’s mission: “to protect and sustain the treasured landscapes and life-giving waters of the Wood River Valley and inspire love for this special place for generations to come.” We’ve heard the community say it wants to see the river and riparian habitat restored, and it wants to re-create and enhance the Hulen Meadows pond as a recreational experience. We believe that people of all abilities and walks of life should feel welcome and able to access places like this to enjoy and connect to nature. It’s simple: We protect what we love. We need to ask ourselves, “Who is not at the table?” (or in the preserves) and how can we remove barriers so they can experience the wonder of our valley and help ensure these places remain special forever.
The city of Ketchum’s website has copies of the recent open house presentation on Oct. 21. Please consider reviewing the presentation and providing comments via their comment card link,
Scott Boettger is executive director of the Wood River Land Trust. He lives in Hailey.
Scott's comments are so very deceiving. 1. He calls the Hulen Meadows pond project "the Sun Peak Preserve." Sun Peak is an entirely separate picnic area 1 mile south of the pond with handicapped access, picnic tables, and easy access to the river. 2. He refers to the WRLT's mission to "ensure corridors for wild life." That describes the pond area: wildlife territory that he wants to destroy with a 25-car parking lot. 3. He writes of "protecting areas from development" but development has been his goal for the pond for nearly a decade. 4. He speaks of "protecting treasured landscapes" when the pond is nothing more than an excavation pit dug in 1990 for cobble for road construction, not a "treasured natural landscape." Most egregiously, he writes, "the community wants to recreate and enhance the pond." What community? Hulen Meadows has opposed his big development plans for years, wanting only a reasonable restoration of the area as it once was. We are not NIMBY's but have lived with the wildlife and quiet pleasure that the pond has always nurtured and which would be destroyed by parking lots and viewing piers and sundry other artificial features. It's a wonder that the WRLT Board has agreed to this project and tolerated his false claims - all for an excavation pit. What's going on here?
