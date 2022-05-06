As chair of the Blaine County Housing Authority, I have participated in numerous city stakeholder meetings that have led to the proposed May 17 LOT for housing. New funds are critical if anything meaningful is to happen in housing. I know because I have worked on the problem for 20 years, first as a county commissioner, as an active housing advocate, and now as chair of the Blaine County Housing Authority Board. Without an ongoing dedicated funding source, we can’t make progress.
The opponents are telling us that new money is not needed for housing; they cite the 18% increase in the Ketchum LOT revenues. This amounts to $600,000. It will hardly make a dent in our housing problem, and this new money is needed to pay for emergency services, for Mountain Rides, fuel increases and other services. The city also cites significant capital needs, mainly street repair, that will require an additional $1.6 million per year over the next three years. I know infrastructure; the longer they wait to do repairs, the costlier they become.
Opponents also identify the $13 million in funds in Ketchum’s budget from 2021. According to city officials, the bulk of these dollars are in Water and Waste Trust Accounts that can only be spent for these purposes. It is unfortunate that the opponents want to let the city’s infrastructure deteriorate and take needed money from emergency services.
Then there is the old argument that “If Ketchum sold the old city hall site and the parking lot at First and Washington, they would have plenty of money for deed restricted housing ... This money can purchase 10 to 15 apartments immediately.” Hmm ... 10-15 apartments or Bluebird, which will provide 51 apartments in 2023. Delaying construction and changing location amounts to the difference of housing for workers next year versus housing in 2027 or never. Bluebird will house people whose hourly income ranges from $8.50 an hour to $32 an hour, which represents the majority Ketchum’s workforce. And unlike what has been stated, Bluebird will be paying taxes.
Here are other LOT opponents’ statements that do not align with the facts.
“More than 500 workforce housing units are currently in the works ... and Ketchum may not need the number of units they project.” The Blaine County Housing Authority talks to developers and supports affordable housing projects whenever they come before the local Planning and Zoning Commissions. We keep track. Of the 500 units in the works, only a handful are permanently affordable through deed restrictions.
“How much workforce housing is needed? Are we planning too many?” The current housing assessment data collected county-wide concluded that over the next 10 years we will require new, preserved, or converted homes of more than 4,700 units. No, we are not planning too many! The Housing Action Plan will also be updated annually, so if a course correction is ever needed it will happen.
“Most occupants of workforce housing prefer Hailey over Ketchum.” The majority of people on the BCHA waitlist for housing want to live in Ketchum. Some on our waitlist are among the 335 long-term renters who lost their homes in Ketchum between 2010 and 2019, and many of our recent calls are from Ketchum residents being forced to move because their leases were not renewed or their homes sold.
We have a housing crisis. Now is the time to act. You know it, I know it, everyone knows it. The opponents don’t seem to know it. But, unlike them, we are willing to act now, on May 17, not in 2027 when there is no community left.
Why is the actual price per unit never stated in these affordable housing editorials?
Why is the accounting of budgets never posted by these city agencies?
You want me on board but why would I if people have no idea of how/where the money is being spent.
