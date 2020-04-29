The Ketchum City Council gave approvals for the massive Marriott Hotel at the entrance to Ketchum, including waivers for height, density, setbacks and minimum lot size for a PUD. That was done despite clear opposition of the public during the hearing process. The council received hundreds of letters, of which the vast majority stated opposition to providing the proposed waivers. Thousands of petition signers showed their opposition to the waivers. And, in an online poll in the Mountain Express, 82 percent of those who responded were opposed to the use of waivers. In its final deliberations, the council suggested that the “silent majority” were actually in favor, and that the benefits of a hotel were more important than zoning laws, impacts to neighbors and public opinion.
Through a discovery process, it was shown that PEG, prior to submission, had asked the mayor and Planning Department for written support of the proposed project, including height and a floor-area ratio that exceed those permitted without waivers. The mayor and Planning Department agreed and provided those letters even prior to the public hearing process. Clearly, the mayor wasn’t interested in hearing from the public. This leaves many of us to question what is the purpose of public hearings? And, for that matter, what use are zoning laws if left to the council to decide on a case-by-case basis whether to abide by them? Does the council truly represent the people?
It was determined after the hearings were concluded that the city did not give proper notice to all affected property owners within the required area surrounding the project! By law, the city will now have to start the hearing process over. Based on how this project was approved, it seems reasonable to expect that the council will fast track this hearing process unless we can demonstrate that the public opposition is real.
The process by which the council was able to disregard the zoning laws was through the use of the PUD ordinance, which the council has determined allows waivers. Interestingly, the PUD ordinance requires a minimum lot size much larger than this proposed project. So, that is the first “waiver” that the council had to provide.
The project at its highest point is 72 feet high in a zone that otherwise allows 35 feet. The building is six stories at its highest point, while the maximum allowed is four stories. A rooftop bar at the highest part of the building has been determined to be a public amenity, which in part supports the use of waivers. Since when is a rooftop bar considered a public amenity? The project lies in the Tourist zone, which is a transition zone from commercial to residential uses. It has lower density and height requirements than the Community Core zone. The maximum height of this project is higher that the Limelight Hotel, which lies within the Community Core zone.
Clearly, the council is ignoring the intent of the code, if not the actual law. It is abusing its power. We have every right to be able to rely on our zoning laws and know what can be built on our properties and on neighboring properties. And, we have the right to protect the beauty and character of our great city for now and the future. Not to mention the traffic quagmire that we will endure at the entrance to town if this project goes forward as proposed! Ketchum should protect its small mining-town heritage, while responsibly allowing for growth.
We are not against hotels, PEG or the Marriott. But we are against the obvious abuse of the use of waivers. This is not the only site in Ketchum that a hotel can be built on, and a hotel on this site is perfectly acceptable if it follows the code. There are ways to accomplish this if the council is willing to be creative.
Kevin Livingston is a part-time resident of Ketchum.
Dirty politicians? What's new?
The P&Z and the City Council both have wasted so much time and money on this Marriott project. Both obviously are aware of the community opposition to the many waivers given to the proposed hotel. If the Council and P&Z continue to ignore the community opposition to the waivers it will prove the point, WE THE PEOPLE DO NOT MATTER! Let’s let them know we do. It’s time we write, email to both to show them our opinions do matter. Pat Duggan, Ketchum
The site meeting on the 24th of February, where the story-poles were erected to illustrate the high points of the building, were hastily erected and dismantled in a period of 30 minutes. This was to (minimally) satisfy the requirement that the Council and P & Z see this in-person, but they didn't want them hanging around lest they enrage the general public. The height waiver encroachment is beyond egregious. They should be required to leave them up for the duration of the application process! Flag all corners with the true height so everyone can see what is being perpetrated.
That Bariteau project is really going well I see . Lets watch that pony show all summer ! #thebradshawhole.
Parking garage.
Is it time to start a petition to recall of the council and especially the Mayor? It is fairly obvious they don't represent the interest of the majority of the residents of Ketchum.
I am coming closer to that thought. Thanks for bringing it up!
Go for it! I would but I live outside the city limits.
I agree with Mr Livingston. I can't help but think that the PEG group received some strong assurances before or at the time of land purchase, that this project would get done. Preordained by the Cognoscenti in Ketchum.
Ketchum could use a PEG hotel, but at this point in time, not on that corner.
We shall see. Get ready for a lesson in Ketchum civics 101.
Sell outs 🙄
Kevin has written an exceptionally clear and factual letter about the City Council's heavily biased focus on approving the Marriott's waivers, no matter what. The Marriott could not be successful on the lot it was aiming to buy unless it had waivers. It told the Mayor it would not buy the lot otherwise. So the Mayor wrote in non-public emails to PEG (the developer) that they should go ahead and buy it. Not to worry. All would be well. The public had no input into this permission to proceed with waivers outlined in the emails. The City Councilors and P&Z follow the Mayor's lead without properly fulfilling their role as independent thinkers and representatives of the public interest. Bradshaw is clever in hiding his bias on this and other projects but it is always there if one pays close attention to which facts he cites, and which facts he ignores. He doesn't deserve his office in my opinion.
Well said. The public needs to pay close attention to the date(s) this process will go through P&Z and the Council again. Write letters and show up.
Hope it never gets built. Our mayor cares nothing about the real people of Ketchum.
I see an expensive lawsuit coming...
