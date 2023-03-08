March 1 is the beginning of Women’s History Month. And it matters to me—a middle-aged, college-educated, white man, raised in upper middle-class suburbs, and thereby a possible card-carrying member of the privileged patriarchy. That means I shouldn’t tell you anything about Amelia Earhart or Harriet Tubman or Mary Tyler Moore or Lady Gaga that a “woke” YouTube short or a well-researched, precisely female Hollywood screenwriter hasn’t already done or can’t more effectively do.
But I can tell you about my wife, Lisa.
The order of things
Her death was not in the natural order of things. Lisa was supposed to live a long life because she was a good person who could have helped so many lives along the way. Yet she succumbed to Ewing’s Sarcoma—a rare bone cancer that typically kills young boys. I can’t believe she’s been gone 28 years, five longer than she was old.
I don’t want to tell you about Lisa because she was “the most beautiful person in every room.” I want to tell you about Lisa because she was the person in every room everyone wanted to know. She had a timelessness about her, an accessible beauty, and a gift of being able to say that soft, nourishing thing you weren’t expecting to hear in a harsh, loud world.
She died on Valentine’s night 1995 at 11:23 p.m. It was three years from the date we knew we had fallen in love. It was three years to the moment we shared our first kiss. Her history lacked time, not joy. And I’ve learned there’s no such thing as “getting over it.” You can only find ways of letting grief move through you, so you can deeply connect to that which you miss.
A long March
Since nobody needs my hypothetical Harriet Tubman script and whereas the NFL has already cornered the why-women-matter-in-October market with pink athletic apparel every fall, I’ll be connecting to my wife by advocating for Idaho’s Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)—the organization whose mission is to advance blood cancer treatments and cures, and to increase patient access to them. And they do it well, as the driving force behind an effort that has seen 5-year survival rates for blood cancers more than double over the last 5 decades.
March launched the LLS ‘Visionary of the Year’ campaign—a 10-week fundraising competition wherein some really forward-thinking Idahoans will share the connection between their life and their career and this cancer—until the May 13 gala at Boise Centre on the Grove. The campaign aims to raise $300,000—the largest amount in Idaho history.
Cancer is expected to crop up in nearly 11,000 Idahoans in 2023. More than 3,000 are expected to die. It should be no surprise how important the generosity of Wood River Valley residents in 2023 will be toward lowering the mortality rate for Idaho in 2024.
A father’s vision
When it had become clear Lisa’s cancer was no longer responsive to treatment, not eligible for trials, and too far along for a bone marrow transplant, her father shared a vision I hope no parent ever has to see. In 20 or 30 years, he said, they’ll find a cure. “This is my fault. I brought you into the world too early.”
That’s when March 2023 began for me. So I invite you, dear reader—on this March 8 day for honoring ‘International Women’s History’—to help me prove that nothing philanthropic and visionary in this state truly happens until we see this valley’s historic generosity. Visit tinyurl.com/IdahoLLS for details.
Eric Valentine is the founder and writer-storyteller for True Story—an arts collaborative performing his non-fiction work live, to original music by Idaho singer-songwriters. Valentine will deliver the keynote address May 13 at the Idaho Leukemia & Lymphoma Society ‘Visionary of the Year’ awards.
