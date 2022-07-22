It’s no secret that our state is exploding with growth.

As lifelong Treasure Valley residents, we are experiencing our state’s growing pains alongside many other Idahoans. Because our business is to help others live here—whether through real estate, conscious neighborhood development or sustainable construction—we also know housing can be done better, particularly when it comes to building in affordability from the get-go.

While it may feel like construction is happening everywhere, the Treasure Valley still lacks 24,000 affordable and available homes to meet demand. The rising cost of homes to purchase and rent is a national phenomenon. Ada County has a median price tag of $592,090 for a single-family home. Developers can and should be able to build the kind of housing that meets our community needs, and do so alongside the infrastructure—for example, public transit or proximity to commuter trails—we all benefit from.

