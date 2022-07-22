It’s no secret that our state is exploding with growth.
As lifelong Treasure Valley residents, we are experiencing our state’s growing pains alongside many other Idahoans. Because our business is to help others live here—whether through real estate, conscious neighborhood development or sustainable construction—we also know housing can be done better, particularly when it comes to building in affordability from the get-go.
While it may feel like construction is happening everywhere, the Treasure Valley still lacks 24,000 affordable and available homes to meet demand. The rising cost of homes to purchase and rent is a national phenomenon. Ada County has a median price tag of $592,090 for a single-family home. Developers can and should be able to build the kind of housing that meets our community needs, and do so alongside the infrastructure—for example, public transit or proximity to commuter trails—we all benefit from.
The solution to affordable housing is not to sprawl outward, which would make us become exactly like California and other states that people are desperate to leave. Rather, we need to think outside of the box to incorporate affordability from the beginning of the development process to prevent locals and the employees our business community needs from being priced out. Here’s where to start:
Build more accessory dwelling units alongside single-family homes. These units typically take up a small amount of space, less than 700 square feet, and can easily be rented out. Accessory dwelling units can be built as space savers into new single-family development projects to be modified at a later date. Also, so long as lines for utilities are placed beforehand and electrical panels are sized to accommodate the additional unit, these units can be added to existing homes.
Build single-occupancy apartments—and ditch the parking requirements. People want to live by themselves, and with fewer people having children or starting families later in life, they need 400-square-foot options. Younger people deserve a sense of autonomy at a reduced price, and many of them don’t want to own a car but do want to live near downtown.
Encourage home sharing for senior homeowners. As more senior citizens struggle to afford their property taxes, mortgage, or rent, they can turn to solutions like ElderHelp in Coeur d’Alene. With the mission of matching senior homeowners with renters looking to share a space in their homes at an affordable rate, multi-generational homes are created with a greater sense of community.
Demand 10% for affordability. Implementing affordable housing measures is not unattainable and, contrary to popular belief, it’s a natural step in the right direction. There are grants and funding available, and connections to be made between developers and the city. The city of Boise is already starting to do so through its Housing Bonus Ordinance. By offering incentives to property owners who develop or preserve affordable housing, the ordinance helps increase the number of affordable units and helps preserve existing buildings to expand housing needs.
Very few of us need a 2,000-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home all to ourselves. What we do need is access to parks and nature; the ability to walk or bike to work, shopping, and entertainment safely; and a sense of belonging and connection in our neighborhoods. Our development must reflect these needs.
Sarah Cunningham is the founder of the Boise-based Ethos Design+Build | Remodel, where Erin Sorenson is vice president of engineering and construction. This opinion piece was first published on the Idaho Capital Sun on July 18. It has been lightly edited for length.
"Because our business is to help others live here—whether through real estate, conscious neighborhood development or sustainable construction—we also know housing can be done better, particularly when it comes to building in affordability from the get-go." "Because our business is to help others live here" Which is to say, we are in the growth business. Quality of life is just a slogan like small town charm. As for "we also know housing can be done better",. Yes if we all live in shipping containers, don't have any children or own cars, ignore the consequences of over population and the impact on the environment thing could be different. This author has the same slogans as some of our local social engineers have
"What we do need is access to parks and nature; the ability to walk or bike to work, shopping, and entertainment safely; and a sense of belonging and connection in our neighborhoods" If the results from these aspirational qualities is over crowding then none of these thing will happen.
All great ideas for our community, except ditching the parking requirements. Yes, there is a way to live without owning a car. It is easier in bigger cities for sure. But building development needs to be linked with parking. This is why BlueBird may become the biggest disaster in our city core. Parking is already overcrowded in that location and it will get untenable with this development. As much as the city is fighting this, it appears the only logical solution to increasing density in city center vs sprawl (which creates massive traffic problems on hwy 75, is underground parking requirements for new construction or.. god forbid!... a parking structure!
City Leaders, we elected you to solve these problems, not make it all worse.
