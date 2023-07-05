What our students learn and how it is presented is important to parents, communities and Idahoans. The materials used in classrooms — referred to as curriculum—are selected by locally elected school trustees in a process laid out in state law. These statutes require that the process is open to the community and that chosen materials align with state learning standards.

As an example, standards require students to learn about the Civil War in 11th grade. A local board then selects the materials used to teach the lessons.

Those decisions can be challenging as there are many national publishers who have their own ways of explaining our history. Trustees are responsible for choosing a curriculum which represents community values while ensuring students master Idaho standards. As a former local board member and district employee, I’ve been part of this process. In a perfect world, the district has curricular experts, an engaged community and an experienced board.

