As Idahoans, we love our wintertime activities! Skiing, snowboarding, and snowmobiling are among our favorite pastimes. Whether you’re carving turns at Sun Valley, Brundage, Bogus Basin, or any one of the 18 resorts in our state, you need to take precautions to ensure that the trip to the mountains ends in the lodge, not the Emergency Room.

The best safety tip for skiers and snowboarders of any ability is to wear a helmet. Just like football players, race car drivers or batters in a baseball game, a helmet is the most effective way to prevent serious head injuries.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Medical Association, American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and other national organizations strongly recommend wearing a helmet for skiing and snowboarding.

