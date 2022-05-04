We would be remiss in our roles as District 26 legislators if we did not respond to the op-ed written by Reps. Young and DeMourdant that ran in the April 22 edition of the Express (“Library bill protects Idaho children”). As they did on the floor during debate, both representatives misrepresented the facts of their bill and how events played out in the House.
The point of the affirmative defense exception in the Distributing Harmful Materials to Minors statute is to expressly excuse librarians in their daily job of inadvertently checking out adult material to minors because it is impossible for librarians to know every book in a library. While the law in question spells out what qualifies as distributing harmful material to minors, there are necessary exceptions, per Idaho Code 18-1517. If a cashier at a convenience store knowingly sells pornographic materials to a minor that is certainly a crime, however, if a librarian checks out a book to a minor that has adult themes (like “Are you There God, It’s Me Margaret?” by iconic young adult author Judy Blume) they would not be criminalized because the book isn’t pornographic or obscene, no matter how much the good representatives want it to be because the subject matter offends their individual views.
Let us be perfectly clear, the entire “top secret” folder was taken completely out of context. Single pages were taken from graphic novels (which came from the adult section, not the children’s section), stanzas from poems, paragraphs from books, and pages from one of the most popular sex education books for families sold today (truly, the book in question is on the top page of most online book sellers for that category). While some of these materials are in the young adult section of the library, it is unequivocally not the job of librarians to oversee what every child is reading, nor should they be cited for a crime if your child checks out a book you object to. That is your job as a parent, period. If you’re concerned about what your children are reading, then pay attention and have conversations with your librarian about what is acceptable in your household, but what might make you uncomfortable may not have the same effect on another parent. The “top secret” materials absolutely could have been distributed on the House floor, but they chose to make this a political stunt and score cheap points by making it seem dirty. Virtually every librarian in the district emailed us imploring us to vote no on HB666 to ensure that they wouldn’t become criminals simply by checking out books to kids.
Kids are exposed to harmful material every day on social media platforms like Snapchat and Tik Tok, but instead we’re squandering precious taxpayer dollars on approved library materials. The majority party wasted days of time this session dealing with HB666, as well as the Idaho Commission on the Libraries budget (which had over $4 million slashed from its budget because House Republicans wanted to retaliate against librarians for speaking up for their library and their jobs). While the House dithered on libraries, we didn’t do the number one thing that every Idahoan tasked us with addressing this session: property tax relief. Instead, we gave massive income tax relief to the richest Idahoans and corporations, while giving normal wage-earning Idahoans less than two-tanks-of-gas worth of income tax relief, and the Republicans very effectively distracted you from all of that with stunts like this.
These Reps are not crusading to save children from exposure to pornography, they’re here to censor thought and exposure to materials and ideas that they don’t agree with. Exposure to literature and challenging points of view makes well-informed citizens, and well-informed citizens don’t engage in shenanigans like this. The working group that the libraries and the Legislature “agreed” to was done at 11 p.m. on the final night of the session after $4 million had already been removed from the state library budget. There was an explicit threat to the libraries that even more would be slashed if they didn’t get on board. Those are tactics used by mobsters, not by state representatives. Both know better than to misrepresent the events of this bill as fact both on the House floor and in their editorial.
Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, and Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, represent District 26 in the Idaho House of Representatives.
