During the last legislative session, the Sec. of State Phil McGrane pushed legislation to move the presidential primary from March to May. Unfortunately, the bill was poorly drafted and what it really did was to eliminate Idaho’s presidential primary entirely. Despite this flaw, the governor signed the bill, which disenfranchised every Idaho citizen from expressing their preference for the nominee for the general election in November.

Primaries aren’t like regular elections where the winner takes office. A primary is a political party matter during which the Republicans, Democrats, Constitution, and Libertarian parties select their candidates to compete in the general election. Because of this, if the state does not conduct the primary it falls to the party to make the selection.

In the Republican Party, the primary process is used to allocate delegates to the Republican National Convention (RNC). It is at the convention where the Republican nominee will be chosen, elected by the delegates.

